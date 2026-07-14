Calgary, AB - Long road trips across Western Canada test the driver as much as the vehicle's mechanics. Between Calgary and the Rocky Mountains, the roads winding toward Kananaskis Provincial Park offer a spectacular backdrop where snow-capped peaks, turquoise lakes and forested valleys succeed one another as far as the eye can see.

It’s also the ideal testing ground for one of the most advanced driving aids in the industry: the Super Cruise system, installed aboard the GMC Sierra.

What’s Super Cruise?

Super Cruise is a Level 2 driver assistance system that allows you to remove your hands from the steering wheel on designated roads, while still requiring you to keep your eyes firmly on traffic.

That last part is important, and General Motors makes sure to constantly remind drivers of it.

| Photo: General Motors

Technology developed in Canada

Few might know this, but Super Cruise is also a Canadian success story. The technology was largely developed at General Motors' (GM) Canadian Technical Centre in Ontario.

Today, nearly one million kilometres of North American highways have been laser-mapped (LiDAR), including the entire Trans-Canada network. Unlike several competitors who prioritize major American urban centres first, GM took care to include Canada from coast to coast, even into more remote regions. In total, more than 1.6 billion kilometres have already been driven in Super Cruise mode across North America.

This allows the automaker to accumulate an impressive amount of data to continuously improve its system.

A multitude of sensors working together

The system relies on a sophisticated combination of technologies. High-definition cameras scan lane markings, while radars monitor surrounding vehicles. The high-precision GPS works in tandem with an extremely detailed LiDAR map, allowing the Sierra to know its position down to the centimetre.

An infrared system installed on the steering column also monitors the driver's face. If the driver looks away for too long, visual and then audible warnings quickly appear. The vehicle can even deactivate Super Cruise if the driver fails to respond. This permanent monitoring is actually one of the system's greatest strengths.

| Photo: B.Charette

A surprisingly serene drive

Once on the roads of Kananaskis, the Sierra quickly demonstrates why GM sets the benchmark. Even with 10,000 lb behind the bumper, the truck remains perfectly centered in its lane. Corrections are smooth, progressive and far less twitchy than those observed on some competing systems. The crosswinds that regularly sweep through Alberta's valleys don't seem to faze the vehicle: Super Cruise discreetly corrects the path without causing any trailer sway.

The system also anticipates braking by factoring in the extra weight. Engineers have intentionally increased safety margins to respect the laws of physics.

Another reassuring detail: Super Cruise automatically deactivates before every railway crossing, handing full control back to the driver. The only thing the system doesn’t support while towing is automatic lane changes for overtaking.

| Photo: GMC

You can admire the scenery

One of the pleasures of this region is precisely being able to take in the landscape... while keeping your eyes on the road. And it must be said that the massive pine forests, the rocky peaks dominating the horizon and the crystal-clear waters of Barrier Lake create one of the most spectacular settings in Canada.

The system is so effective that you almost forget you’re hauling a load. You can enjoy the journey more without being constantly occupied with correcting the vehicle's trajectory. This is obviously not an invitation to stop paying attention, but it allows you to arrive at your destination feeling much less fatigued.

And against Tesla's FSD?

The comparison with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is inevitable. Tesla's approach is much more ambitious: its system aims to work practically anywhere without dedicated LiDAR mapping, relying primarily on cameras and artificial intelligence. The result is that it can navigate city streets and manage intersections, traffic lights and roundabouts. That said, its behavior remains more unpredictable depending on the situation.

General Motors chose a completely different philosophy. Namely, Super Cruise is only available on pre-mapped highways. But within that specific environment, its operation generally appears more consistent, predictable and reassuring. Driver interventions are rare, and the vehicle's movements remain exceptionally fluid.

Conversely, Tesla retains an advantage in terms of versatility since it can function anywhere, even though the driver must remain ready to intervene at a moment's notice. On the highway, Super Cruise often delivers a sense of superior maturity, whereas in complex urban settings, FSD offers more possibilities.

Two different visions thus answer the same goal: assisting the driver without replacing them just yet.

| Photo: B.Charette

The final word

After several hundred kilometres on Alberta's roads, it's hard not to be impressed. Super Cruise doesn’t pretend to turn the Sierra into an autonomous vehicle, and that is precisely its strength. It knows its limits perfectly, respects them, and communicates them clearly.

In a GMC Sierra used for long-distance driving or towing a camper during vacation, this system significantly reduces fatigue and improves driving comfort without ever generating a false sense of security.

At a time when several automakers are promising full autonomy that has yet to materialize, GM delivers a mature, credible, and genuinely useful everyday technology. For those who regularly travel Canada's vast highways, Super Cruise remains one of the best driving aids on the market today.

| Photo: GMC