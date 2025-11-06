Japan Wants 10,000 Autonomous Vehicles on its Roads by 2030

Japan aims to have 10,000 autonomous or self-driving vehicles on its roads by 2030. The objective is to stimulate the deployment of technology developed by Japanese auto manufacturers.

The news was first reported by Japanese media outlet Nikkei.

An update to the national transport plan by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed that Japan's objective is to have no fewer than 10,000 autonomous vehicles on the country's roads by 2030.

Beyond encouraging the implementation of new technologies, the initiative would address a recurring labor shortage, which makes it difficult to hire drivers in certain regions of the country.

A Waymo driverless vehicle on the road | Photo: Waymo

First, Level 4 autonomous vehicles

The initial target is Level 4 self-driving vehicles. According to the Government of Canada's criteria, a Level 4 autonomous vehicle features high automation. The government states that “the vehicle equipped with the ADS (automated driving system) performs all aspects of the dynamic driving task, including monitoring and responding to the driving environment, under specific conditions. The vehicle is designed to respond safely, without human intervention, to all situations, including when it reaches the limits of its operational environment.”

Japan's plan will eventually extend to Level 5 autonomous vehicles, which involves full automation. That level is characterized by “an ADS-equipped vehicle that performs all aspects of the dynamic driving task, including monitoring and responding to the driving environment, under all conditions,” according to information on the Canadian government's website.

1,000 driverless vehicles as soon as 2027 in Japan

The total of 10,000 vehicles that Japan wants to see on its roads includes buses, taxis and trucks. The Japanese plan specifies that 1,000 autonomous vehicles will arrive on the road infrastructure by the end of 2027.