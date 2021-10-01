Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

At Least 122 C8 Corvettes Wrecked by Recent U.S. Tornadoes

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The recent spate of tornadoes that hit part of the United States caused destruction of homes and businesses and, tragically, some fatalities in several states, but nowhere more than Kentucky. Which is the state that General Motors’ Bowling Green Assembly plant calls home.

It was reported last week that the plant suffered some damage as well, and it has now been confirmed that at least 122 C8 Corvette models were so seriously damaged that they’ve been declared unsalvageable and will be scrapped.

The figure may grow, as GM says the process of inspecting vehicles has not yet been completed. Particularly, inspectors have to look at Corvettes that were completed and parked outside the facility awaiting shipping out.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

GM plans to reach out to dealers who have orders in for the models that have been destroyed so they can resubmit orders. The plan is to prioritize those orders when production resumes. That is scheduled to happen this week.

At the moment, most of the 1,200 workers have yet to return to the plant, but a skeleton crew of around 90 workers has remained on the job since the tornadoes hit. The main workforce is expected to return to work Thursday, Dec. 23, though that will be quickly be followed by a break for Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas - and the spirit of giving that ideally comes with it – the union says it has received so many gift cards to help its workers in the wake of the natural disaster that it plans to use some of them to help out residents of the community of Bowling Green affected by the tornado or simply in need.

GM's Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky
Photo: General Motors
GM's Bowling Green assembly plant in Kentucky

You May Also Like

Chevrolet Forced to Halt Corvette Production After Tornadoes in Kentucky

Chevrolet Forced to Halt Corvette Production After Tornad...

The tornadoes that hit the Midwest this week damaged the GM plant in Kentucky that makes the Chevrolet Corvette. The damage at the plant is not severe, but i...

GM Asks C8 Owners What They Think of an Electric Corvette

GM Asks C8 Owners What They Think of an Electric Corvette

General Motors has been sending questionnaires to owners of the new Corvette to sound them out about the possibility of a future all-electric version of the ...

Chevrolet Introduces the 2023 Corvette Z06

Chevrolet Introduces the 2023 Corvette Z06

Chevrolet has unveiled the Z06 version of its new Corvette. With an estimated 670 horsepower and an engine that can sing at up to 8,600 RPM, we're promised t...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Audi RS 3
Audi Canada Confirms TT RS and RS 3 Won’t Be ...
Article
2022 Acura MDX Type S
2022 Acura MDX Type S Gets $79,000 Starting P...
Article
The Arrival Car
Arrival Presents Its Car EV Designed in Colla...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 