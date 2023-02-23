• A 1931 Duesenberg Model J has been found after a 55-year hibernation in a garage.

• The version rediscovered is one of only 25 produced with the body it bears.

• The car will be restored to working order and displayed as is before being fully restored down the road.

By this point, you might think are no longer any really incredible finds to be discovered hidden away in garages and barns. But every month we hear stories that prove otherwise. And sometimes you find more than just an interesting classic car; you find one of the great classics of the last century.

That's what just happened in Oklahoma, after a woman contacted a member of the family that owns a museum dedicated to old Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg cars, to inform them she had one of the latter company's models in her garage... since 1967.

Doug Pray couldn't believe his ears. While it's not uncommon to find old Auburns or Cords, Duesenbergs are different. First, their production was much more limited. In all, throughout its history, which ended in 1937, the company made just under 1,200 cars.

Their value was very high at the time, as they offered the ultimate in performance. While a Ford Model A could be purchased for about $500 USD in the early 1930s, a Duesenberg Model J sold for over $10,000.

These days, when one of these old cars changes hands, the price tag exceeds a million dollars.

The car that that sat tucked away in a heated garage for 55 years is a 1931 Model J. In those days, different body builders would acquire the chassis of a vehicle and then design the body. These bodies could take different forms and their production was often limited. In this case, the Murphy company designed the body of this convertible. This one had a special feature that was reserved for only 25 units; its retractable roof disappeared completely in a compartment behind the two seats.

It was a very rare model that the woman had in her possession, without really knowing it.

And what are the plans for this car? To restore it to working order and display it as is for a while. In fact, the owners has asked to go for a ride in it once the car is in working order, which she hasn't done in over 60 years. Afterwards, the Duesenberg will be restored for display at prestigious events.

You can be sure that this Duesenberg will one day be displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. And when it is sold, the bill will total a few million.

An incredible find, really.