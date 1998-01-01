Volkswagen has been producing vehicles for a long, long time, so there’s no shortage of old VW models on the vintage car market. Especially since a few of the models devised by the company over the decades have become all-time top-sellers, namely the Beetle and the Golf.

Into that category we’d also place the Type 2, name given to the van offered virtually unchanged by Volkswagen from the late 1940s to the end of the 1970s. The vehicle could take the form of a delivery truck, but also a bus or a recreational vehicle - the famous Westfalia.

Generally, due to the ubiquity of these old models, an old Volkswagen is not worth a fortune on the used-car market, although some of them might command $20,000 when in good condition. There is one exception, however, and that is the Microbus when configured with a series of windows around the roof. More precisely, this Samba version of the bus features a total of 23 windows.

Photo: BringaTrailer.com 1962 Volkswagen Microbus at auction, profile

Over the years, I’ve seen examples go for $90,000 USD, $100,000, even $110,000 and $115,000. However, I had yet to see one break $120,000. Until now. A microbus in wonderful condition has just sold for $122,000 on the BringaTrailer.com website.

Looking at the images tells you why. This VW bus is absolutely impeccable, the result of a restoration completed in 2016. Its 1.6L 4-cylinder engine simply looks new. Same goes for the interior, thanks to the very professional restoration work.

If you want to take an old Volkswagen vehicle to restore it in the hopes of making a profit, this is the model you want. All you have to do is find one that needs love.

Photo: BringaTrailer.com 1962 Volkswagen Microbus at auction, front

Photo: BringaTrailer.com 1962 Volkswagen Microbus at auction, three-quarters rear

Photo: BringaTrailer.com 1962 Volkswagen Microbus at auction, front row

Photo: BringaTrailer.com 1962 Volkswagen Microbus at auction, interior