Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Volkswagen Bus Day: Nearly 300 Microbuses Mark Arrival of ID. Buzz !

Yesterday morning, the public got its first look at the North American ID. Buzz Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Un microbus Volkswagen orange
Un microbus Volkswagen orange
Photo: D.Rufiange

•    Nearly 300 old Volkswagen Microbuses turned out in California to welcome the all-new ID. Buzz. Auto123 was on hand for the first Volkswagen Bus Day!

Huntington Beach, CA – The official unveiling of the North American version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz took place on Thursday evening, and we were on hand for the occasion. That model is of course the electric incarnation of the legendary Microbus offered by VW starting in 1950. The first two generations of the model were a huge success in the United States, especially in California, where yesterday's presentation took place.

It might feature an all-electric powertrain, but the new model takes stylistic cues from the old, creating an interesting bridge between the past and the present/future.

On Friday, VW put on a little party to introduce the stretched ID. Buzz to the general public. But there was a special flavour to the event: a horde of old Microbuses made their way there to welcome their all-electric descendant. It was the perfect opportunity to renew old acquaintances. You could feel the pride of the owners, happy to celebrate the arrival of the new model.

Vintage VW Microbuses during the first International Volkswagen Bus Day
Vintage VW Microbuses during the first International Volkswagen Bus Day
Photo: D.Rufiange

And so that this day will never be forgotten, a new official day has been created for the model: Volkswagen Bus Day. The National Day Calendar association and Volkswagen's U.S. division worked together to establish International Volkswagen Bus Day. The day will be celebrated every year on June 2, and pay homage to both the iconic Microbus and the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz.

It will be interesting to see the old models cohabiting with the new, all-electric ones at future gatherings on June 2nd.

In the meantime, here are a few photos of old Microbuses that caught our eye on the first Volkswagen Bus Day.

The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 1
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 1
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 2
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 2
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 3
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 3
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 4
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 4
Photo: D.Rufiange
La première Journée internationale du bus Volkswagen, img. 5
La première Journée internationale du bus Volkswagen, img. 5
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 6
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 6
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 7
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 7
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 8
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 8
Photo: D.Rufiange
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 9
The first International Volkswagen Bus Day, img. 9
Photo: D.Rufiange

You May Also Like

The ID. Buzz Won’t Be the Only Electric VW Microbus: The ID. California Campervan Is Coming

The ID. Buzz Won’t Be the Only Electric VW Microbus: The ...

Volkswagen has announced it plans on making another, distinct model based on its ID. Buzz electric microbus concept. The ID. California will be a Buzz-based ...

The North American Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be presented this summer in California

The North American Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be presented ...

Volkswagen will present the North American version of its ID. Buzz this summer in California. It's a fitting place for the unveiling, given that’s where the ...

Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Electric Vans Annually

Volkswagen Wants to Sell 120,000 ID.Buzz Electric Vans An...

Volkswagen has shared information about a new model that manufacturers normally keep confidential. The company says it aims to sell 120,000 ID.Buzz vans ever...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2015 Lincoln MKC
Lincoln Recalls 142,000 MKC SUVs, Asks owners...
Article
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison: Return of ...
Article
The best vehicles for teenagers in 2023, according to the IIHS
The Best Vehicles for Teenagers in 2023, Acco...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Best Vehicles for Teenagers in 2023, According to the IIHS
The Best Vehicles for Teenage...
Video
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The North American Version Debuts
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz: The...
Video
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off-Road Driving Technology
Jeep Shows Off Autonomous Off...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 