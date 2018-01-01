This Old Ford Wagon Sold Recently for $45,000 USD

In the classic car universe, rarity is one of the most important factors that help determine the value of a vehicle. But it isn’t the only one; its history, its condition and the mileage that displays on its odometer can play a big part in boosting a classic car’s selling price.

In the case of this 1978 Ford Country Squire, a perfect storm of qualities have helped elevate its value on the market. There are not many of these models still around, but more importantly its condition is impeccable, in good part because it has been driven a grand total of… under 5,000 miles. That’s roughly 8,000 km, racked up over 42 years.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Not surprising then to see the selling price climb to $45,000 USD on the Bring a Trailer online auction house. Just in the last hour of bidding, the price doubled. We would wager that the winning bidder probably has some connection to this model from his or her childhood. Nostalgia is often a significant driving factor when it comes to the purchase of this kind of toy.

With its colour scheme so typical for the era and wood exterior elements, not to mention the fold-out headlights, whitewall tires and 8-track tape player, this model is a time machine on wheels.

While the selling price may raise eyebrows, it’s not without precedent. A very similar 1974 model sold last year for $46,000 during an auction put on by Gooding & Company. That particular car had just 1,500 miles on it!

Impossible not to ask the question: is a model like this worth the cost? The answer’s easy, if you ask yourself, “How easy is it to find a model like this, in this condition?”

Not very. Which explains the bidding frenzy.