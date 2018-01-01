Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

This Old Ford Wagon Sold Recently for $45,000 USD

In the classic car universe, rarity is one of the most important factors that help determine the value of a vehicle. But it isn’t the only one; its history, its condition and the mileage that displays on its odometer can play a big part in boosting a classic car’s selling price.

In the case of this 1978 Ford Country Squire, a perfect storm of qualities have helped elevate its value on the market. There are not many of these models still around, but more importantly its condition is impeccable, in good part because it has been driven a grand total of… under 5,000 miles. That’s roughly 8,000 km, racked up over 42 years.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1978 Ford Country Squire, odometer
Photo: Bring a Trailer
1978 Ford Country Squire, odometer

Not surprising then to see the selling price climb to $45,000 USD on the Bring a Trailer online auction house. Just in the last hour of bidding, the price doubled. We would wager that the winning bidder probably has some connection to this model from his or her childhood. Nostalgia is often a significant driving factor when it comes to the purchase of this kind of toy.

With its colour scheme so typical for the era and wood exterior elements, not to mention the fold-out headlights, whitewall tires and 8-track tape player, this model is a time machine on wheels.

1978 Ford Country Squire, side view
Photo: Bring a Trailer
1978 Ford Country Squire, side view

While the selling price may raise eyebrows, it’s not without precedent. A very similar 1974 model sold last year for $46,000 during an auction put on by Gooding & Company. That particular car had just 1,500 miles on it!

Impossible not to ask the question: is a model like this worth the cost? The answer’s easy, if you ask yourself, “How easy is it to find a model like this, in this condition?”

Not very. Which explains the bidding frenzy.

1978 Ford Country Squire, hood
Photo: Bring a Trailer
1978 Ford Country Squire, hood
1978 Ford Country Squire, headlights
Photo: Bring a Trailer
1978 Ford Country Squire, headlights
Photos:Bring a Trailer
1978 Ford Country Squire pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

$3.4M USD for the 1968 Mustang Bullitt: Investment or Madness?

$3.4M USD for the 1968 Mustang Bullitt: Investment or Mad...

The Ford Mustang used in the making of Bullitt sold last week at auction for $3.4 million USD. Auto123 wonders if that’s madness or smart investing.

Original ’68 Mustang from Bullitt Going to Auction: Expect a Winning Bid in the Millions

Original ’68 Mustang from Bullitt Going to Auction: Expec...

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven Steve McQueen in the classic film Bullitt is going to auction, after resurfacing two years ago. Expect a winning bid well int...

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebble Beach

A Ford GT40 Roadster Prototype Will be Auctioned at Pebbl...

A 1965 Ford GT40 roadster is going to be auctioned off at Pebble Beach next week. The car is one of only five ever built, and the winning bid is expected to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Nissan Altima
Nissan Requests $4.6 Billion Credit Line
Article
2020 Jeep Cherokee
FCA Recalling 365,000 Vehicles over Backup Ca...
Article
Rivian R1S
Rivian's R1S and R1T delayed until 2021 due t...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to the World's Automobile Museums
Top 10: A Virtual Journey to ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 