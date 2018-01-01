Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
This 1983 Toyota Tercel SR5 could be yours

Have you had enough of touch screens, driving aids and other electronic gizmos that undermine the driving pleasure associate with old ordinary cars? If so, you should take a look at this one.

Currently for sale on eBay, this lovely 1983 Toyota Tercel is being offered. The latter is an SR5 hatchback version and has a five-speed manual transmission. The odometer shows just over 117,000 miles, or 188,000 km.

Above all, the photos shared by the owner show a model in superb condition. The interior is described as being completely original. Outside, the car has been repainted.

The best part is that the car has remained with the same owner all these years. It is therefore delivered with many parts that make it so unique such as its original plates, the owner's manual, the dealer's sales label, as well as the original keys (including the Toyota keyring given to the owner). In 1983, this car sold for US $ 6,618.

At this price, the buyer was getting a car with disc brakes, but no power steering. Fortunately, he paid the $ 185 required to take advantage of it. He also opted for alloy rims ($ 265), a rear wiper / washer ($ 90), and carpeted floor mats ($ 46). He even bothered to order the $ 460 sunroof option. Air conditioning, on the other hand, was not a priority. This is rather unusual, especially in a car locate in California.

Under the hood, the car is powered by a 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivering 62 horsepower. Because this is an SR5 version, the tachometer is included. We can even see in one of the photos that the engine is running at just over 3000 rpm at 120 km/h.

At the time of writing, two bids have been placed and the highest one is set at $ 3,050. However, the seller has set a reserve price which has not yet been met. We'll have to see. However, considering that interest in this kind of model is limited, there might be a good deal to be made here.

The auction ends in four days.

 

