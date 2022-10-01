Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra - Wheel

• Toyota is offering a lift kit to raise the ground clearance of certain Tundra pickups by 2.6 inches.

• The kit is factory-designed and comes with a company warranty.

• All models without a TRD option can receive the upgrade.

• The package increases the angle of attack from 21 to 26 inches for off-road driving.

In the past, off-roading was the domain of SUVs designed and engineered for it. In recent years, manufacturers have been offering pickup trucks that are also capable of venturing off-road, far from paved surfaces.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra - Exterior design

Toyota buyers currently have choices in the automaker’s lineup, but they'll have to dig deep into their wallets. Some models offer the Off-Road Package, which is decent enough, but to get a suspension-enhancing package, the TRD Pro Package is what’s needed. And at just over $14,000 on a version that costs around $70,000 (for the Crewmax Limited Hybrid), things start to get expensive.

There’s now a cheaper alternative. Toyota is offering a lift kit that raises the vehicle by 2.6 inches, and it's all factory-designed, by the TRD (Toyota Racing Development) division. It can be added to non-TRD Tundra models at a fraction of the cost of the TRD Pro Package.

The gain is possible due in part to new Bilstein monotube shocks in the front and rear. Toyota says the shocks use tapered pistons to balance high-speed stability and low-speed body control.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra - on the trail

In addition to the new shocks, the kit adds taller front coil springs (painted red and tuned by the TRD division), as well as forged upper control arms from Roush Performance. Ironically, Roush is known for its association with Ford and the aftermarket parts it provides for models like the Ford F-150 and Ford Mustang.

The kit further includes components such as extended front driveshafts, rear spring spacers and front sway bars, as well as new lower ball joints, bump stops and outer tie rods.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra - Profile

What the 2.6-inch raise allows is a better angle of attack when driving off-road. It increases from 21 to 26 inches, which starts to be pretty respectable. As for the departure angle, the gain is less (24 to 25 inches), but it was already not bad.

Because the option is designed in-house, it works with the Toyota Safety Sense safety suite. And it's guaranteed, too, for 3 years or 60,000 km if installed new (one year and 20,000 km if installed after).

Those who wish to have it installed by the dealer can do so. The announced price for the moment is $3,995 USD, excluding the installation fee.

Note that it cannot be installed on models with TRD Pro or TRD Sport packages or with versions equipped with air suspension.