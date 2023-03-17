Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord

The funnest fact about this feat? 815,000 of the miles have been driven since 2015. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Honda Accord
Photo: YouTube (TX Accord)

•    A 2003 Honda Accord just passed the million-miles-driven barrier.

•    The car still has its original 3.0L V6 engine.

•    Its manual transmission was changed at around 500,000 miles.

From time to time, stories are reported about vehicles that pass the one-million-kilometre milestone, or even less often, the one-million-mile mark in the case of vehicles in the United States. Less often, because that translates to 1.6 million km. 

Either achievement is an impressive one.

A 2003 Honda Accord coupe is the latest to join the one-million-mile club. The big moment when the odometer flipped over to zeros happened just recently, on March 11 in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which straddles the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Perhaps the most impressive thing is the car got to that milestone still using its original 3.0L V6 engine. 

The car is still in the hands of the original owners. Justin Kilmer explained that it was his wife who purchased it in 2003, directly from the Honda dealer in Pensacola, Florida. 

2023 Honda Accord - Millions of miles
2023 Honda Accord - Millions of miles
Photo: YouTube (TX Accord)
2023 Honda Accord - Dashboard
2023 Honda Accord - Dashboard
Photo: YouTube (TX Accord)

What's even more incredible is that in 2015, after 12 years of use, the car had only accumulated 185,000 miles, or just over 300,000 km. At that point, however, Justin Kilmer began using the car as part of his job as a medical courier. From then, he added 815,000 miles in just under eight years. That's about 100,000 to 100,000 miles per year. 

2023 Honda Accord - TX Accord
2023 Honda Accord - TX Accord
Photo: YouTube (TX Accord)

The car is showing signs of wear and tear. In the video he shared, you can see the check-engine light flashing. Hard to blame the engine for that. Kilmer says it has been running on only five cylinders for 130,000 km. 

As for the parts that have been changed, it is worth noting the manual transmission that was replaced at about 500,000 km (320,000 miles). The catalytic converter died at 800,000 km (500,000 miles). Otherwise, it's mostly regular maintenance. 

Justin Kilmer's family and friends joined him to celebrate the event. You can see that his friends are also Honda Accord owners. 

2023 Honda Accord - Profile
2023 Honda Accord - Profile
Photo: YouTube (TX Accord)

You May Also Like

Takata Airbags: Another Death Confirmed

Takata Airbags: Another Death Confirmed

The death of a man in a 2002 Honda Accord has been linked to the faulty Takata airbag that was still in his car. Millions of vehicles with the defective comp...

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid Review: Why the Lack of Consumer Love?

2022 Honda Accord Hybrid Review: Why the Lack of Consumer...

The 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid has many qualities and delivers strong fuel economy, and yet it is shunned by consumers, by and large. We review the model and t...

Over 400,000 KM Already for a 2022 Honda Civic for Sale

Over 400,000 KM Already for a 2022 Honda Civic for Sale

A 2022 Honda Civic with over 400,000 km already? Is that even possible? Check out the incredible story of this Civic, which has been in service for less than...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche Boxster GTS
Major Vehicle Price Hikes Planned by Porsche
Article
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Pricing for Canada Anno...
Article
The 2023 BMW iX1
The Next BMW X2 Will Also Be Offered in Elect...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahead of Reveal
2024 Kia EV9 Teased Again Ahe...
Video
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in 2023
IIHS Crash Tests Toughened in...
Video
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 