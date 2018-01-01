Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Another Chevrolet Bolt EV Catches Fire, This Time in Georgia

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If you’re at all up on the automotive news over the past few weeks, you know that the Chevrolet Bolt EV and new Bolt EUV SUV are both part of a massive recall due to a potential fire problem.

The cause is related to defective batteries supplied by LG Chem. GM and LG Chem continue to work on finding a solution to the issue, and in the meantime production of the models is on hold. GM does not intend to restart production until the problem is resolved.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t remove the risk with vehicle already out there. Model owners have been warned to be extra careful regarding the fire risk. The owner of a 2019 edition learned this the hard way this week when his vehicle caught fire in the garage adjacent to his home. Clearly, either intentionally or through ignorance, Chevrolet's recommendation to park the Bolt outside and away from structures was not followed.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The burned Chevrolet Bolt EV, in front of the house
Photo: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services
The burned Chevrolet Bolt EV, in front of the house

As reported by the Inside EVs website, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services in Georgia received a call early Monday to respond to a fire. The homeowner explained to firefighters that his smoke detectors started going off and he traced the source to the 2019 Bolt parked in the garage. Firefighters smothered the fire and pulled the car out, avoiding the worst. A Dodge Ram pickup truck parked next to it sustained some smoke damage. The Bolt, however, is a total loss.

This incident is a useful reminder that the advice authorities give only works if it is followed. If this Bolt EV had been parked on the street, away from structures, the property would not have suffered any damage.

Firemen in front of the burned Chevrolet Bolt EV
Photo: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services
Firemen in front of the burned Chevrolet Bolt EV

Hopefully this latest incident will serve as a reminder to current Chevy Bolt EV owners to park their vehicles in a safe location. This is a rare problem, but it happens and it’s only other someone else’s problem until it happens to you.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and let you know, of course, when GM and LG have figured out how to fix the problem. If there's any good news from events so far, it's that there have been no fatalities from Bolt fires.

You May Also Like

Chevrolet Bolt Production on Pause Through at Least September 24

Chevrolet Bolt Production on Pause Through at Least Septe...

GM has confirmed that no Chevrolet Bolt EV will be produced through at least September 24. The company is still working on a solution to the just-renewed mod...

Chevrolet Halts Production of the 2022 Bolt EV

Chevrolet Halts Production of the 2022 Bolt EV

Chevrolet is putting production of its new 2022 Bolt on hold while it fixes a few problems. The most significant issue has to do with the LG-supplied batteri...

All Chevrolet Bolts Are Being Recalled Over Fire-Prone Batteries

All Chevrolet Bolts Are Being Recalled Over Fire-Prone Ba...

Chevrolet is now going to recall all Bolt EV and EUV models over the issues with fires in their battery packs. Two previous campaigns had targeted certain ol...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T: Production Officially Underway
Article
2022 Mazda CX-5
Tweaks To Keep the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Fresh Unti...
Article
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland
Jeep Gladiator Debuts in France... at 70,900 ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video Will Set Mouths Watering
Gran Turismo 7 Teaser Video W...
Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Ranger in New Video
Ford Teases Revised 2023 Rang...
Video
Honda Announces New Off-Road Focused TrailSport Trim Level
Honda Announces New Off-Road ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 