Subaru has just announced details concerning three of its core models for the 2019 model-year – each of which will be available at dealerships as of August. We now know pricing and details regarding modifications and upgrades for the 2019 Impreza, Legacy and Outback.

You can see all the details on the 2019 Legacy and the 2019 Outback on our website as well, but here’s what notable about the new 2019 Subaru Impreza:

Still available as either a four-door sedan or 5-door hatch, the model brings good news to start with, as the starting price for the base model remains unchanged, at $19,995. For 2019 the Impreza gets a direct-injection 2.0L 4-cylinder boxer engine producing 152 hp and 145 lb.-ft. of torque, and wedded to either a 5-speed manual transmission or available Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT).

All trims come equipped with standard air conditioning, cruise control and LED tail lights, as well as the latest version of Subaru’s infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.

New for 2019 on the entry-level Convenience trim is the availability of Subaru’s Impreza-exclusive Island Blue Pearl exterior colour, while that finish is also available for the first time for 2019 with an ivory interior on Touring, Sport and Sport-tech trims.

The Touring version adds a 6.3-inch multifunction display atop the dash, as well as enhanced gauges and a six-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector, and a windshield wiper de-icer, among other features.

A new 16-inch alloy wheel design has been added for 2019 for an enhanced look.

As for the Sport trim, its list of standard features now includes a power driver’s seat, LED steering-responsive headlights, LED daytime running lights, a power glass sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, with blind spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

Canada-exclusive version

The Sport-tech edition of the 2019 Impreza is exclusive to the Canadian market. It gets sport suspension tuning, active torque vectoring, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, and infotainment system with navigation and over-the-air map updates.

Available on Sport and Sport-tech trims, the optional EyeSight package includes the EyeSight suite of active safety features, as well as high beam assist, rear proximity warning with reverse automatic braking and proximity key with push-button start.

Pricing:

Convenience 4-Door 5MT $19,995

Convenience 4-Door CVT $21,295

Convenience 5-Door 5MT $20,895

Convenience 5-Door CVT $22,195

Touring 4-Door 5MT $21,995

Touring 4-Door CVT $23,295

Touring 5-Door 5MT $22,895

Touring 5-Door CVT $24,195

Sport 4-Door 5MT $24,495

Sport 4-Door CVT $25,795

Sport 5-Door 5MT $25,395

Sport 5-Door CVT $26,695

Sport with EyeSight 4-Door CVT $27,295

Sport with EyeSight 5-Door CVT $28,195

Sport-tech 4-Door CVT $28,695

Sport-tech 5-Door CVT $29,595

Sport-tech with EyeSight 4-Door CVT $30,195

Sport-tech with EyeSight 5-Door CVT $31,095