Subaru has just announced details concerning three of its core models for the 2019 model-year – each of which will be available at dealerships as of August. We now know pricing and details regarding modifications and upgrades for the 2019 Impreza, Legacy and Outback. You can see details for the 2019 Impreza and 2019 Outback here on our website.

Here are the developments for the 2019 Subaru Legacy:

Like with the 2019 Impreza, the good news right off the bat is that the starting price for the base model will stay the same as in 2018, $24,995.

The 2019 Legacy is equipped with optional EyeSight and specific headlights. It can come with either a peppy 2.5L 4-cylinder BOXER engine delivering 175 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque, combined with a Lineartronic CVT, or a 3.6L 6-cylinder BOXER engine, capable of 256 hp and 247 lb‑ft of torque, wedded to a high-torque CVT.

As well as Subaru’s symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive and active torque vectoring, all trims come equipped with 10‑way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support, cruise control and heated front seats.

Subaru’s infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has been upgraded to the latest version, while a CD player and satellite radio (subscription required) have been added to the standard 6.5-inch infotainment system for 2019.

For 2019, the all-new Abyss Blue Pearl exterior is available on select trims, as are Crimson Red Pearl and Tungsten Metallic.

The Touring models is fitted with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, an 8-inch-screen infotainment system with 6 speakers and dual USB port/iPod controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, power glass sunroof and fog lights, while SRVD enhances safety on Touring models onward.

The optional EyeSight package, available on the Touring (and standard on the Sport, Limited and 3.6R trims), includes a full suite of preventative collision systems, as well as high beam assist, reverse automatic braking, proximity key with push-button start and a 5-inch LCD display.

The Sport version comes with 18-inch machined-black-finished aluminum alloy wheels, side-sill spoiler with chrome bar and LED steering-responsive headlights.

The Limited trim adds 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, leather seating surfaces, an 8-inch infotainment system and a premium Harman/Kardon audio system with GPS navigation and over-the-air map updates,as well as a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats.

The 3.6R Limited trim is upgraded with the larger 3.6L engine, high-torque CVT and chrome dual exhaust trim.

Pricing

2.5i CVT $24,995

2.5i Touring CVT $28,295

2.5i Touring with EyeSight CVT $29,795

2.5i Sport with EyeSight CVT $31,695

2.5i Limited with EyeSight CVT $33,795

3.6R Limited with EyeSight CVT $36,795