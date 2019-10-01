Subaru Canada has released details and pricing for the 2021 Impreza, and the many Subaru loyalists out there will be pleased to learn that the automaker is keeping the sedan’s base price below $20,000 CAD.

This makes it, easily and once again, the least expensive all-wheel-drive car on the market in Canada.

Note that at under $20,000, consumers get the sedan version with manual transmission; the hatchback version runs $1,000 more. Either way, the Impreza gets a mighty attractive starting price. Full pricing is listed below.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Impreza, hatchback version

And what do you get with the basic version? In addition to all-wheel drive, the EyeSight safety package is standard, which is not to be overlooked. Both versions (sedan and hatchback) also offer a multimedia system on a 6.5-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, cruise control, climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seat and power mirrors. For the new year, Subaru has added automatic headlights and fog lights to this list.

For heated seats, a sought-after convenience, you have to move up to the Touring variant, which also offers Subaru's heated steering wheel and Starlink connected services.

With the Sport model, the headlights are LED and offer directional functionality. Wheel size increases to 17 inches and an 8-inch screen is available for the multimedia system. Other safety features are added, such as alerts for blind spots and rear cross-traffic.

For the ultimate package, that introduces for example a harman/kardon audio system, dual-zone climate control and navigation, you have to opt for the Sport-tech variant.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Impreza, front

In fact, value offered (i.e., bang for buck) is pretty healthy everywhere in the model range. The important decision-making for consumers has to do with choosing the model/options that best meet their needs. The manual transmission is also available on Touring and Sport models, which is worth noting, since many manufacturers only offer it on base versions.

This unit has only five gears, however, and is not the best mechanical transmission on the market. It's time for it to be revised, we say.

2021 Subaru Impreza, interior

... Model Transmission MSRP (sedan) MSRP (5-door) Convenience 5MT $19,995 $20,995 Convenience with EyeSight CVT $21,995 $22,995 Touring 5MT $22,795 $23,795 Touring with EyeSight CVT $24,795 $25,795 Sport 5MT $25,395 $26,395 Sport with EyeSight CVT $27,995 $28,995 Sport-tech with EyeSight CVT $30,795 $31,795