It's over for the Hyundai Elantra GT

Another week, another car that gets sacrificed because of this SUV trend. This time, the victim is the GT version of the Hyundai Elantra.

To understand the manufacturer's decision, you don't have to look very far. South of our border, it's hard to convince American buyers on the benefits of a hatchback. Even Volkswagen's Golf suffered the same fate, at least in its base configuration. The GTI still stands, even for the next generation.

Consequently, this is the last year for the five-door compact car. Again to justify itself, the company explains that consumers prefer the high driving position that an SUV gives them. Okay, but what happens  when everyone is riding an SUV? They will face the same problem.

It is true that the Kona and Venue models are attractive and very practical. However, their driving will never be as engaged as the Elantra GT.

If you fancy a hatchback in this segment, your options are now limited to the Honda Civic, Subaru Impreza, and Toyota Corolla. Elsewhere on the globe, the Elantra GT, better known as the i30, is still available as expected, where hatchbacks still sell relatively well. It is even offered with a 2-liter, 275-horsepower 4-cylinder turbo engine, a drivetrain available here in the Veloster N.

 

