Hyundai Recalls 26,413 vehicles for Windshield Problem

Hyundai is recalling just over 26,000 vehicles due to a troublesome problem that could see the windshield detach during an accident. The source of the issue in the recalled vehicles is that the windshield might be loose from being improperly installed.

More specifically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) explains that the use of a non-compliant additive mixed with clear paint from a supplier, Axalta, can make the windshield adhere inadequately to the vehicle structure. According to NHTSA reports, owners of affected models may notice wind noise or water leakage from the windshield.

The recall affects 8,256 2021 Elantra cars, 8,561 2020-2021 Santa Fe SUVs and 9,596 2021 Sonata sedans assembled starting on October 29, 2020. As for the Canadian market, Transport Canada mentions that 1,893 units are affected, but only 2021 Santa Fe and Sonata models are included.

Hyundai reportedly stopped using the non-compliant clear paint on vehicles after December 16, 2020. No accidents or injuries have been reported due to this potential problem.

Hyundai says it will notify owners by mail beginning February 25. It will ask them to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the windshield removed and reinstalled.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!