2020 Buick Enclave Gets a New Version and Massaging Seats

Buick’s biggest SUV is getting several tweaks for 2020, including some esthetic updated and new features. Most notably, the 2020 Buick Enclave gets a new visual package called Sport Touring.

Sport Touring versions thus get a sportier-looking front grille framed by a body-coloured strip. As well, 20-inch aluminum wheels with contrasting satiny graphite inserts are available for the Essence version of the Enclave.

In terms of comfort and technology, Buick is also making some noteworthy improvements. All versions get a new 8-inch touchscreen on the central console, which accesses the automaker’s latest-generation multimedia system. This system now offers more connectivity and a more advanced and more personalized experience with the SiriusXM satellite radio system now including the 360L experience (in models equipped for it).

Photo: Buick 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

Among the other new elements, a new HD rear camera and well as a new HD peripheral vision system. In addition, the Premium and Avenir trims get four-way adjustable lumbar support and a massage function for the front seats, included standard.

About that Avenir version, it’s also getting some tweaks to its styling. The lower sections of the flanks has been redesigned to display more streamlined and harmonious lines.

The 2020 Buick Enclave is still powered by a 3.6L V6 delivering 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Starting price for the SUV is $49,998 including transport and preparation. You can expect to see it at dealerships later this summer, so the wait won’t be long.