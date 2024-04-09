Warren, MI - The 2025 Buick Enclave has been unveiled, the three-row SUV sporting a new look and a host of interior design and technological upgrades.

The revision of the automaker’s flagship three-row SUV comes after the introduction for the 2024 model-year of the new Envista SUV, as well as the revised Encore GX and Envision SUVs. The latter, recall, was officially introduced just a couple of weeks ago.

Put together that makes for a Buick lineup that’s now among the freshest in the trade. All four SUVs take substantial design cues from the Wildcat EV concept that has made the rounds of auto shows the past year or two.

The 2025 Buick Enclave ST | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Buick Enclave – What’s new?

Just about everything actually, starting with the upgrades given the grille and front and rear fascia. The Enclave, no surprise, sports the new Buick logo found on the other recent models introduced by the brand, mentioned above.

Other elements clearly inspired by the Wildcat concept include signature winged lighting, checkmark-style LED headlights and LED taillamps spanning the vehicle’s width. Overall, the vehicle grows in terms of height, length and width for a more aggressive presence on the road.

Inside we also find a very new environment with updated technologies, new standard safety features and improved ergonomics, including an overhauled central console and a more wide-open space between the front seats. Super Cruise technology makes its debut in a Buick vehicle. More on the interior below.

Like with the new Envision, the offering itself has been updated with the old Essence trim dropped and the ST (for Sport Touring), previously an optional package, now upgraded to become a trim in its own right. Note that it is essentially the base Preferred model with visual extras added to create a sportier look. Above both of those variants sits the Avenir trim. Details on each trim are below.

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2025 Buick Enclave

The updates continue under the hood, with the 2025 Enclave getting a wholly new engine, a 2.5L Turbo unit good for 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque working with a standard 8-speed auto transmission. AWD is standard across all trim levels (in Canada; U.S. customers do retain an FWD option). This powertrain, which by the way is the same as in the GMC Acadia and the Chevy Traverse, is the only one available for the Enclave in 2025.

By default the new Enclave has a towing capacity of 1,500 lb, with an available towing package raising that to 5,000 lb.

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, second and third row seats | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Interior design of the 2025 Buick Enclave

The big new feature for the model this year is literally big: the dash features a continuous 30-inch display incorporating the data cluster and the multimedia system.

The Preferred and ST models come with leatherette seating, while the Avenir features leather upholstery. That range-topping Enclave also features unique interior colour options, Cool Sky Grey, Ebony and Mocha.

Then we have one-touch power-release middle seats that make access to the third row easier. While that third row does offer more space than previous thanks to the increased dimensions of the vehicle, they remain seats designed mostly for children or smaller adults, at least on longer trips. Note that all versions come with standard middle-row captain's chairs.

Beyond that, the interior incorporates functionalities like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless charging and, unlike in the smaller Envision, Super Cruise (with subscription). This allows for hands-free driving on a large and ever-expanding network of roads in North America (by end of 2025, it should cover 1.2 million km). Those taking that option also get driver attention assist and enhanced automatic park assist function.

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, new screen | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Safety

The 2025 Buick Enclave incorporates several new safety/drive-assist features including blind zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition and lane keep assist and departure warning.

For the first time in a Buick, we find connected cameras that allows users to see both interior and exterior views of the vehicle remotely if the alarm goes off.

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Versions of the 2025 Buick Enclave

Here are the specific features of each version of the new Enclave:

2025 Enclave Preferred includes:

- Customizable, multicolour ambient lighting

- Auto-sense power liftgate

- QuietTuning, Buick’s technology to help prevent unwanted road noise from

entering the cabin

- First-row power-heated seats with 4-way lumbar support

- 20-inch alloy wheels with Medium Android Finish

- 12-speaker Bose Audio with rear subwoofer

- Added tuning capability to improve ride and handling balance

- AWD

The 2025 Buick Enclave ST, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Enclave Sport Touring (ST) adds:

- Flat-bottom steering wheel

- Exclusive interior trim

- Unique High Gloss Black grille surround and inserts

- 20-inch machine-faced wheels with High Gloss Black inserts

- Exclusive ST badging

Both models offer Power Package that includes a heads-up display, one-touch folding second row seats and power-folding third row seats as an option. The package is standard on the Avenir trim.

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Enclave Avenir also adds:

- 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio

- 22-inch wheels in Avenir Pearl Nickle finish

- Panoramic sunroof

- Rearview mirror in camera view

- Walk-up lighting animation

- Customizable, multi-colour ambient interior lighting

- Rainsense front wipers

- Continuous Damping Control (CDC), an adaptive suspension system with enhanced dampers for a refined ride

- Heated and ventilated front seats with massaging feature, and heated second row outboard seats

The 2025 Buick Enclave will be assembled at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in Michigan, with deliveries set to begin starting later in the summer of 2024. Pricing has not been announced as of yet, but we can expect a starting price of just under $60,000 in Canada.

The 2025 Buick Enclave ST, headlight, front grille | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, three rows of seats | Photo: Buick

The 2025 Buick Enclave Avenir, cargo area | Photo: D.Boshouwers