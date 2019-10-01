At car auctions, some vehicles seem to induce a kind of mass madness. The bidding that ultimately climbed to $3 million USD for the first production Chevrolet Corvette C8 shouldn't be thought of as falling into this category, however.

Why not? Profits from the sale are donated to a charity, in this case a fund for the children of the city of Detroit.

And the practice is not uncommon when an exceptional model makes its market debut. That's also why it's no surprise to see a $3 million bid for a car worth less than $100,000. In fact, the bidding opened at $200,000 and passed the 250, 500 and 750 thousand marks very quickly. After that, it became a million-dollar deal.

And who's the buyer? None other than Rick Hendrick, a well-known collector, but also the owner of a prolific NASCAR series racing team. Ironically, he won't be taking home the car that was present on the blocks at Barrett Jackson - it was only used as a demo model.

In fact, the first production Corvette, the one with the VIN number # 001, hasn’t been built yet. That will happen in the next few weeks, and we already know that it will be black inside and out, and that it will be finished to 3LT level with the Z51 package, among others.

A nice gesture for a car that is making history for all sorts of reasons.