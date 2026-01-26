Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

First Corvette ZR1X Sells for $3.57 Million CAD

The first production Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X | Photo: Chevrolet
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Germain Goyer
 Rick Hendrick picked up the first production ZR1X for 2.6 million USD, with proceeds going to a veterans’ housing charity.

Rick Hendrick went shopping this past weekend, picking up the very first production Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X for the tidy sum of $2.6 million USD. In Canadian parlance, that’s some $3.57 million CAD paid for the car at an auction put on by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The ZR1X version is the most extreme Corvette in the family and pushes the limits established by its predecessors, but it did not manage to drive bids as high as those for the very first Corvette Z06. In 2022, that Z06 sold for $3.6 million USD, the equivalent of $4.9 million CAD.

| Photo: Chevrolet

That the bidder to outbid all others at the auction was Hendrick was no surprise. The chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports notably owns an impressive collection of Chevrolet Corvettes with the serial number 001.

All of the profits generated by the sale are being donated to a foundation aimed at finding housing for American military veterans.

| Photo: Chevrolet
| Photo: Chevrolet

About the Corvette ZR1X
The ZR1X version sits at the top of the Corvette range above all others, including the Stingray, Z06, E-Ray and ZR1. Chevrolet took it around the Nürburgring circuit last year and it took all of 6:49.275 to do a lap. In doing so, it outperformed the Ford Mustang GTD.

The ZR1X produces 1,250 hp; less than two seconds are required to reach 96 km/h from a standstill.

In Canada, the Corvette ZR1X has a base price (MSRP) of $315,952.

Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 