Rick Hendrick went shopping this past weekend, picking up the very first production Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X for the tidy sum of $2.6 million USD. In Canadian parlance, that’s some $3.57 million CAD paid for the car at an auction put on by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The ZR1X version is the most extreme Corvette in the family and pushes the limits established by its predecessors, but it did not manage to drive bids as high as those for the very first Corvette Z06. In 2022, that Z06 sold for $3.6 million USD, the equivalent of $4.9 million CAD.

| Photo: Chevrolet

That the bidder to outbid all others at the auction was Hendrick was no surprise. The chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports notably owns an impressive collection of Chevrolet Corvettes with the serial number 001.

All of the profits generated by the sale are being donated to a foundation aimed at finding housing for American military veterans.

| Photo: Chevrolet

| Photo: Chevrolet

About the Corvette ZR1X

The ZR1X version sits at the top of the Corvette range above all others, including the Stingray, Z06, E-Ray and ZR1. Chevrolet took it around the Nürburgring circuit last year and it took all of 6:49.275 to do a lap. In doing so, it outperformed the Ford Mustang GTD.

The ZR1X produces 1,250 hp; less than two seconds are required to reach 96 km/h from a standstill.

In Canada, the Corvette ZR1X has a base price (MSRP) of $315,952.