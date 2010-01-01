Ford Presents Sharper 2020 Edge ST-Line Edition

Ford adds a new version to its 2020 Edge lineup: the Ford Edge ST-Line.

In 2018, Ford added a performance variant to its Edge SUV lineup. The ST was – and is still - equipped with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine rated at 335 hp, and it benefits from a sportier-tuned suspension as well.

Aesthetically, The ST version offers a more distinct, more engaged style in comparison with the regular SUV.

We tested it in 2019, and the upshot of that was that yes, it moves very nicely, but for the rest, we found it to be very expensive at about $50,000, especially for an SUV the main mission of which isn't performance, no matter how Ford pitches it.

Nevertheless, the model's sales results were positive. Since its launch in 2018, sales of the ST version have surpassed those of the previous Edge Sport. In 2019 and 2020, nearly 13% of all Edge sales were ST versions.

Photo: Ford 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line, three-quarters rear

Understandably eager to capitalize on the popularity of the Edge ST, Ford today announced the introduction of a new variant. The ST-Line borrows the look of the Edge ST, but without the performance-enhancing hardware - and perhaps more importantly, without the extra $8,600 required to access the ST.

Ford says the expanded lineup will allow more people to find an Edge that's right for them. On this point, it’s hard to argue with the company.

“Edge ST continues to break new ground with terrific styling, powerful performance and smart technology. But some customers want style and value and don’t need all of the horsepower. For them, Edge ST-Line hits the bull’s-eye – again.” - Craig Patterson, Ford SUV marketing manager

Edge ST-Line styling includes a "unique ST-style grille with body-colored bumpers, black ST beltline molding combined with lower sport cladding, standard fog lamps and signature LED lighting," according to Ford.

Photo: Ford 2020 Ford Edge ST-Line, interior

Under the hood, the Edge ST-Line will be powered by the same engine as the regular versions. The 2.0L, 250-hp, 4-cylinder EcoBoost unit features an automatic start/stop system and works with an 8-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available.



The Edge ST-Line also benefits from popular connectivity technologies, including the SYNC3 multimedia system that offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Waze applications, as well as a wireless charger for smartphones. The optional Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus safety suite, which includes a host of electronic driving aids, is available.



People who want to get Edge ST-Line today can do so. It's already showing on the model configuration tool on the Ford of Canada page, for those ready to take the plunge.