Ford has announced the recall of nearly 500,000 vehicles in the United States due to a potential brake fluid leak, according to a report published today by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The affected models are the 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs.

There’s no word yet on a similar recall in Canada.

The problem

The issue stems from a front brake hose that could rupture and leak fluid. Such a failure increases stopping distance and, consequently, the risk of a collision.

The NHTSA estimates that only 1 percent of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the defect. At this time, no accidents or injuries related to this problem have been reported.

Lincoln MKX 2016 | Photo: Lincoln

The solution

Ford will contact the owners of affected vehicles directly to schedule an inspection. If necessary, the defective parts will be replaced free of charge.

Other ongoing recalls at Ford

This recall is in addition to three other recent campaigns:

• 213,000 vehicles recalled for faulty taillights.

• 100,900 vehicles recalled due to a risk of airbags tearing upon deployment.

• 335,000 vehicles recalled over a glitchy dashboards screen display

According to NHTSA data, Ford has already issued 105 recalls in the U.S. this year. This is a record for the manufacturer, placing it far ahead of Stellantis with its 23 recalls over the same period.