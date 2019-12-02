The 2020 Honda Ridgeline is getting several upgrades and improvements for the new model-year. Topping the list of changes is a new 9-speed automatic transmission, as well as the Honda Sensing Safety suite of systems that is now included standard.

The new details provided by Honda apply to the model coming to the U.S. market, but we don’t expect the Canadian version of the Ridgeline to differ in any substantial way.

The new transmission replaces the 6-speed unit that served the outgoing model, and has for years. As for the 3.5L V6 engine, it returns unchanged and offers the same output as before, which is 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. If you’re curious what you’ll be paying at the pump, we’ll have to wait for the official Canadian figures to know for sure, but Honda is predicting both a slight improvement un fuel consumption in highway driving, and a slight regression in the city.

The Honda Sensing Suite system that now comes standard includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, as well as adaptive cruise control, among other features. The model comes with an 8-inch touchscreen for the audio system and other functions.

In addition, a remote locking system for the trunk is available as an option, and the hinges of the rear doors have been adjusted to allow for a wider opening angle, thus ensuring easier access to and exit from the vehicle.

We still await precise details regarding the editions of the 2020 Ridgeline that will be offered in Canada. We expect to get those at the upcoming Montreal International Auto Show in January 2020.