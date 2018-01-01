Last year, we promised you a big year for the electric segment and that's exactly what's happening in 2021. Most automakers are preparing for new electric models, and some have already taken the lead in this second year of the pandemic, in which the auto industry is experiencing somewhat of a resurgence, despite all the obstacles presented by Covid-19 and shortages of microchips and other components.

The 2021 model year sees the German brand get quite a bit more substantive when it comes to electric offerings. In addition to the two e-tron crossovers (regular and Sportback), the Audi e-tron GT, cousin to Porsche’s Taycan, is added to the lineup for fans of higher performance, especially with the RS trim.

And, as if that wasn't enough, Audi will also be introducing two smaller, more affordable crossovers, the Q4 e-tron and its sloped-roof sibling, the Q4 e-tron Sportback. And while these two are officially 2022 model-year designated, they should be available here soon, in any case before the turn of the year.

