The members of the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) jury have made their choices for the new year: the Kia Telluride has been named 2020 World Car of the Year. As determined by an international jury of automotive experts, the award each year recognizes the best arrival on the market of a new or wholly revised model.

And for the Telluride, this is just the latest in a succession of awards racked up since its introduction. The SUV won out over two other finalists, the Mazda CX-30 and the Mazda3.

Photo: Kia Kia Telluride 2020, front

The organization also named several other winners. The Porsche Taycan was chosen 2020 Performance Car of the Year, beating out… three other Porsches (the 911 and the 718 Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4). The Taycan was also named World Luxury Car of the Year, besting the 911 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Beside the Telluride, another Kia also saw its name engraved on a 2020 WCOTY award. The Kia Soul EV was deemed World Urban Car of the Year; the jury preferred it to the Mini Cooper SE and the Volkwagen T-Cross.

Lastly, the Mazda3 did take home a consolation prize, the award for World Car Design of the Year.

Big winner the Kia Telluride inherits the crown from last year’s winner, the Jaguar I-Pace electric car. Prior winners of the top award include the Volvo XC60 in 2018, the Jaguar F-Pace in 2017 and the Mazda MX-5 in 2016.

The WCOTY organization is fully independent and not tied to any media publication. This is the 16th year it has handed out its awards. One has to wonder if its job won’t be a little trickier in 2021, what with an as-yet-unknown number of scheduled launches being postponed or cancelled in this most unusual year.