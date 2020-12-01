Lincoln has unveiled its 2020 Corsair in the flesh at the 2019 New York Auto Show. While the SUV is based in large part on the brand-new 2020 Ford Escape, visually it’s quite distinct from its more pedestrian cousin.

The new Corsair is of course the replacement for the MKC SUV, part of the luxury brand’s swing to nautical nomenclatures for its new models.

The interior

In designing the new model, Lincoln engineers focused in providing a quiet and comfortable environment with streamlined appeal. The vehicle’s width is emphasized through the several horizontal lines of the interior. Various buttons and commands have been placed together on a single panel for a more purified look to the dash and central console. That dashboard harbours the multimedia screen, while a digital instrument cluster faces the driver directly.

We’ve reported before on the special chimes (recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra no less) that Lincoln has put in to replace the litany of warning signals and alerts, and they’re here. It will up to owners to decide whether it’s an improvement or not…

The second-row seats slides by six inches to add more leg room or more cargo space as needed.

Options to enhance the interior experience (already featuring Active Noise Control technology, by the way) include 24-way power-adjustable seats and a 14-speaker audio system.

The process that will eventually lead to the extinction of car fobs continues here with the inclusion of Phone As a Key technology, which allows owners lock, unlock, and start the vehicle using an app on their smartphone. And since it can identify which phone is being used, the system can also adjust several parameters like sear and mirror positions according to the preferences of the user. Should your phone battery be at 0%, an exterior keypad lets the passengers access the vehicle.

The powertrain

The Corsair's standard engine is 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. The optional unit is a 2.3L 4-cylinder turbo making 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Both of these work the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission, though Lincoln will offer all-wheel drive as an option.

Standard features on the 2020 Corsair include automatic high beams, lane-keeping assist and pre-collision assist with automatic braking, while among the options are the head-up display, adaptive cruise control and evasive steering assist.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is expected to debut at dealerships this coming autumn, and we will know pricing as its launch date approaches.