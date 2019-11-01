Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Pricing Announced for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is among the most anticipated models of the year, and it’s now available for this market. The plug-in model of the most popular SUV in North America was unveiled last year, but it's finally going to show up in the next few days / weeks / months, depending on where you are Canada.

This week, we tuned in to an online presentation given by the folks at Toyota Canada, during which we were given pricing for the model, as well as a general idea when the model was going to actually be available.

In the first instance, the info is pretty straightforward. In the second, it's a bit more complex.

For prices, first of all, you should know that three trims will be offered. At first, the "entry-level" model will be the Prime SE version, which, unsurprisingly, is positioned right under the $45,000 mark, at a price of $44,990. This is keeping in mind that to be eligible for the federal EV discount, the price of the cheapest version of a model of its kind must be below $45,000.

To put things into perspective, we're basically talking about a four-wheel-drive hybrid LE version that has everything you need. So, right from the start, you can count on 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch multimedia screen, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as windshield wipers that detect rain.

And let’s not forget about the 83 additional horses that bring the total output of this RAV4 Prime to 302 hp. Electric range and low consumption may be the main factors here, though a little extra power is always a plus.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, badging
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, badging

Climbing up the lineup ladder  you find the XSE trim at S51,590; this sportier version can also be optioned with the Technology Package, which brings the total price at $56,990. The first version gets a 9-inch multimedia display, wireless charging for cellular devices, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror, for example. Meanwhile, the Technology Package adds a panoramic roof, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats and head-up display, among other goodies.

Of course, through it all, the offer gets interesting where provincial government discounts are also available. In Quebec for example, we're talking about a $13,000 discount. In British Columbia, the $5,000 from the federal government is added to the $1,500 at the provincial level, bringing the incentive to $6,500. Elsewhere in the country, only the federal offer applies.

This is why Toyota will focus on the Quebec market at first with the Prime. The British Columbia market will be second in line, while the rest of Canada will have to wait a few months.

As to what kind of wait consumers can expect after ordering a RAV4 Prime, Toyota Canada was pretty vague over this question. In fact, we're unable to receive a precise answer ... because there is none. The truth is, it all depends on the dealerships.

Toyota Canada recommends to check with your dealership first. What we do know is that the RAV4 Prime is starting to show up in dealerships and will gradually make its way on Canadian roads, but especially where government rebates make it more attractive.

And to give you a better idea of the pace at which the units will be delivered, Toyota mentions that 85% of the 2021 models will be delivered next year.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, front
Photo: Toyota
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, front

You May Also Like

Kia Soul EV Might Remain a Canadian-Only Affair in North America

Kia Soul EV Might Remain a Canadian-Only Affair in North ...

In North America, the second-generation Kia Soul EV is currently a Canadian-only affair, and that might remain so indefinitely according to a new report that...

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV

Los Angeles 2019: Introducing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime ...

Toyota has lit up the LA Auto Show’s media day with its presentation of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid version of the popular SUV. Toyota is ...

Canadian Pricing, Details for 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Revealed

Canadian Pricing, Details for 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Rev...

Toyota used the occasion of the Montreal Auto Show to introduce to Canada several models, including the 2020 Supra, 2020 Corolla sedan and first Corolla hybr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ford Bronco
At least 400 horsepower for the next Ford Bro...
Article
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Hyundai Introduces the Elantra N Line
Article
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Up to five screens in the next Mercedes-Benz ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 