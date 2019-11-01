The Toyota RAV4 Prime is among the most anticipated models of the year, and it’s now available for this market. The plug-in model of the most popular SUV in North America was unveiled last year, but it's finally going to show up in the next few days / weeks / months, depending on where you are Canada.

This week, we tuned in to an online presentation given by the folks at Toyota Canada, during which we were given pricing for the model, as well as a general idea when the model was going to actually be available.

In the first instance, the info is pretty straightforward. In the second, it's a bit more complex.

For prices, first of all, you should know that three trims will be offered. At first, the "entry-level" model will be the Prime SE version, which, unsurprisingly, is positioned right under the $45,000 mark, at a price of $44,990. This is keeping in mind that to be eligible for the federal EV discount, the price of the cheapest version of a model of its kind must be below $45,000.

To put things into perspective, we're basically talking about a four-wheel-drive hybrid LE version that has everything you need. So, right from the start, you can count on 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch multimedia screen, heated front and rear seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as windshield wipers that detect rain.

And let’s not forget about the 83 additional horses that bring the total output of this RAV4 Prime to 302 hp. Electric range and low consumption may be the main factors here, though a little extra power is always a plus.

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime, badging

Climbing up the lineup ladder you find the XSE trim at S51,590; this sportier version can also be optioned with the Technology Package, which brings the total price at $56,990. The first version gets a 9-inch multimedia display, wireless charging for cellular devices, as well as an auto-dimming rearview mirror, for example. Meanwhile, the Technology Package adds a panoramic roof, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats and head-up display, among other goodies.

Of course, through it all, the offer gets interesting where provincial government discounts are also available. In Quebec for example, we're talking about a $13,000 discount. In British Columbia, the $5,000 from the federal government is added to the $1,500 at the provincial level, bringing the incentive to $6,500. Elsewhere in the country, only the federal offer applies.

This is why Toyota will focus on the Quebec market at first with the Prime. The British Columbia market will be second in line, while the rest of Canada will have to wait a few months.

As to what kind of wait consumers can expect after ordering a RAV4 Prime, Toyota Canada was pretty vague over this question. In fact, we're unable to receive a precise answer ... because there is none. The truth is, it all depends on the dealerships.

Toyota Canada recommends to check with your dealership first. What we do know is that the RAV4 Prime is starting to show up in dealerships and will gradually make its way on Canadian roads, but especially where government rebates make it more attractive.

And to give you a better idea of the pace at which the units will be delivered, Toyota mentions that 85% of the 2021 models will be delivered next year.