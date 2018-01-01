Acura is giving its top-selling model an added boost for the next model-year. The premium brand has announced it will produce the 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition for those SUV drivers who want a bit of NSX DNA in their vehicle.

The new variant will be built by the team at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Ohio – hence the tag PMC. And by built, the company means hand-assembled, just like the same team does for the NSX supercar.

The link with the NSX doesn’t end there, as the RDX PMC will sport that model’s Thermal Orange Pearl exterior finish, just to make sure the model really, really stands out on the road.

Don’t expect to see too many of the flashy orange RDX next year, however. The PMC team is making only 30 units of the very limited special edition for the North American market. The asking price is placed by Acura Canada at “around” $58,000 – before the $2,995 destination charge.

Photo: Acura Acura NSX and Acura RDX PMC Edition

So what else do the few buyers who will get their hands on a 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition get for their substantial wad of money? The variant will be the best-equipped RDX of them all, combining the features found in the RDX Platinum Elite Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec.

The RDX PMC Edition also gets fully exclusive gloss-black 20-inch alloy wheels, body colour grille surround, black chrome exhaust finishers and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system is standard equipment to help you keep your orange toy on the road and out of the snowbanks.

Inside, that exterior colour is complemented with colour-matched orange stitching for the seats, centre console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec styling with the Platinum Elite's premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch colour head-up display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.