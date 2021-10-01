Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Pricing for 2022 Acura RDX Announced for Canada

Acura announced Canadian pricing for its 2022 RDX SUV today, and aside from the numbers one new bit of news is the addition of a very limited edition. Only 15 of the PMC Edition will be made available here, carrying an MSRP of $64,795 CAD (including freight and prep fees). Those who want one should note the model can be reserved as of this afternoon. Acura says the model will start to arrive at dealers early in November.

For the vast majority of RDX buyers, though, the figure that matters for 2022 is the $48,175 MSRP on the entry-level model. That’s up slightly from $46,995 CAD for the previous edition.

2022 Acura RDX, in red
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura RDX, in red

The 2022 RDX gets some styling tweaks for the new year, namely a sportier, more-dynamic exterior that brings the model closer in its visuals to the recently overhauled MDX SUV.

The rest of the changes mostly involve tech updates and boosts to the equipment offering, notably:

- The Platinum Elite package can now be twinned with the A-Spec package
- Improved sound insulation, including an updated Active sound Control system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is now standard
- Wireless charging is available
- 27 unique colour combinations via the available Acura IconicDrive system (included with the Technology package)
- Tweaks to the drive modes to deliver more distinct driving experiences in each
- Adjusted adaptive dampers for greater responsiveness in Sport mode, and improved comfort otherwise
- A-Spec package now includes flat-bottomed sport steering wheel and power-folding side mirrors
- The AcuraWatch suite now includes enhanced blind spot information with lane change assist, rear seatbelt reminder and front and rear low-speed braking control

2022 Acura RDX PMC Edition
Photo: Acura
2022 Acura RDX PMC Edition

The full pricing chart and fuel consumption ratings for the 2022 Acura RDX are as follows:

..Model                                               MSRP        MSRP w/ fees & transportFuel ratings
 RDX$45,800$48,175                    11 / 8.6 / 9.9
 RDX with Technology Package$49,100$51,47511 / 8.6 / 9.9
 RDX A-Spec$52,600$54,97511.3 / 9.1 / 10.3
 RDX A-Spec Platinum Elite$58,000$60,37511.3 / 9.1 / 10.3
 RDX PMC Edition$61,500$64,79511.3 / 9.1 / 10.3

 

Photos:Acura
2022 Acura RDX pictures
See the complete Gallery

