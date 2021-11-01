The MDX has been redesigned and upgraded for 2022, and as promised Acura confirms the new Type S performance variant will join the fray, starting in January in fact. What’s more, it will come with a $79,000 starting price attached, not including the $2,490 in transport and prep fees.
That’s quite a bit more than the $57,990 cost of the base-model MDX, and a fair jump from the next-highest Platimum Elite variant ($58,990). But for the extra dough, buyers get an exclusive 3.0L turbo V6 engine good for 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque and working in tandem with a 10-speed auto transmission, as well as an upgraded version of the company’s vaunted Super Handling All-Wheel Drive System. The Type S also comes standard with 21-inch wheels, Brembo 4-piston caliper brakes in front and an adaptive air suspension system.
All of that is designed to increase the sportiness and dynamism of the SUV on the road. It’s still a relatively big lug of a utility model, but this Type S promises to be a racier version of what was already a racier 2022 edition of the MDX compared to previously. It joins the TLX Type S and NSX Type S as the sportiest trims in the Acura lineup.
Ultra Package
Buyers looking to spend even more are welcome to do so by adding this package, which brings the MSRP to $83,000 and adds a number of amenities, for instance a 1,000- watt ELS Studio 3D audio system with 25 speakers, among them LED illuminated doors speakers, 16-way power-adjustable front seats, quilted leather on all seats in the cabin, 9-way adjustable massaging front seats, etc.