BMW continues its roll-out of new models for the coming year. Following the M division’s recent presentation of the M3 sedan and the M4 coupé, it’s now the turn of the 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible to hog the spotlight. Like with the coupe, the model is led by that prominent – and much-talked about - oversized grille on its nose.
The introduction of the 4-Series Convertible also marks the return of the soft top to the lineup, unlike the outgoing generation that had to deal with a heavy and complex hard top. This return to basics also translates into a reduction in weight, an increase in cargo space (an additional 34 litres), in addition to contributing to better handling thanks to a lowered centre of gravity for 2021.
As is increasingly the case with convertibles, the roof can be folded down (or put back in place) while driving, up to a maximum speed of 50 km/h. The operation takes only 18 seconds.
BMW Canada hadn't yet revealed its plans regarding the powertrains, but the manufacturer's website already mentions the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, which delivers 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque in the 430i variant, and which can be paired with the xDrive all-wheel drive system.
The other, much faster option will be the 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 that makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque in the M440i xDrive. Note that both powerplants are mated to the 8-speed automatic transmission, which allows manual shifting.
It's already possible to order the 2021 edition of the 4 Series Convertible, which is expected at dealers sometime next spring. And if the excellent handling of the newest 3 Series is any indication, this soft-top Beemer is sure to be a pleasure to drive.