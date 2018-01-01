2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé Makes World Debut

The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé made its global debut today in an online presentation broadcast from the BMW Group’s design centre in Munich, Germany.

The literal big news for the return of the sporty two-door “variant” of the 3 Series sedan is the massive upright kidney front grille. A distinctive BMW feature, only more so than ever, and BMW cites the need for a greater ability to cool the big engine behind it for its size. It almost distracts from the other notable design features like the air intakes surrounding the grille, a silhouette that bears some familial resemblance to the brand’s 8 Series and an honest-to-goodness coupe-style sloping roofline that descends to the tip of the trunk.

Photo: BMW 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé, profile

Other notable features include a wide stance, sculpted shoulders above the rear wheel arches and a stretched profile, all of which help distinguish the 4 from the 3 in BMW’s car lineup. Note that the new 4 Series is 66 mm longer, 25 mm wider, 25 mm lower and with a 25 mm wider rear track than the 3 Series sedan (BMW used the 330i and 430i for its comparison), while sharing the same wheelbase. The 4 two-door is also a fair bit longer, wider and taller than the previous 4 Coupé (132 mm, 25 mm and 10 mm, respectively), and sits on a wheelbase longer by 40 mm. Said head of BMW design Domagoj Dukec at the launch:

“The new BMW 4 Series displays the signature BMW proportions in their most modern form yet. The front end makes a very clear statement on the road. The striking, vertical kidney grille and iconic twin headlights create a bold and confident identity.” - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design

Photo: BMW 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé, interior

Inside, the priority is of course the premium cockpit, featuring new – and standard - front power Sport seats and leather Sport steering wheel. The upward-angled central console separates the space devoted to each of the front-row occupants. Lighting is full-on LED everywhere you look, and it can be configured via the iDrive menu “to suit the driver’s taste and mood”.

The centre display screen and instrument cluster area flow into each to form an unbroken whole. Light functions are operated from a panel of buttons to the left of the steering wheel. The start/stop button is now located in the centre console along with the newly designed gear selector lever, the iDrive Controller and the buttons for the Driving Experience Control switch.

For those who might want the adventure of sitting in the back row of this coupe, know that there’s space for two, and the seats feature integral head restraints. The seats are 40/20/40 split fold down.

Photo: BMW 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé, 2nd row

Buyers of the 2021 4 Series Coupé get standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The iDrive 7 system, included standard as well, is highly customizable in fact buyers can expect to be devoting some real early-ownership time setting their multimedia and driver data info just the way they want them. The navigation system, when you choose the optional Live Cockpit Professional features, created 3D visualizations of the surrounding area.

The versions and powertrains

Heading the lineup of five variants that will be made available on commercial launch in October 2020 is the M440i xDrive Coupé and its 382-hp 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine (369 lb-ft of torque), intelligent all-wheel drive and M Sport differential. For this version, 0-100 km/h acceleration time is 4.5 seconds, and top speed is electronically set at 240 km.

Photo: BMW 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé, three-quarters rear

Below that, all versions of the new 4 Series benefit from more horsepower and torque than previous. The new 430i xDrive Coupé is powered by an updated 2.0L 4-cylinder TwinPower turbo engine making 255 hp (an increase of 7) and 294 ft-lbs of torque (up 36). The 430i xDrive Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

All versions get a standard 8-speed Sport automatic transmission with launch control. The M440i, meanwhile, actually operates with a mild-hybrid system, using a 48-volt battery unit used to recover energy from deceleration and braking.

Moral support

On hand at the presentation to help send the new 2021 4 Series off into the world were a 1930s-era BMW 328 Coupé and a 70s-vintage BMW 3.0 CS. A matter of highlighting the sports-car and racing bonafides of BMW’s newest two-door offering.

As mentioned, the new 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupé will hit dealerships starting in October of this year. Pricing should be announced as that time approaches.

Photo: BMW 2021 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive Coupé