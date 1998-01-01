Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Chevrolet Unveils New Multi-Function Tailgate

Chevrolet has unveiled the upcoming updates to its 2021 Silverado pickup truck. The most noteworth change of course involves the adoption of a multifunction tailgate. This will be a variation of GMC's MultiPro approach and gets the name Multi-Flex at Chevrolet.

And like GMC's Sierra, the 2021 Silverado also benefits from some improvements touching on its towing capabilities.

The introduction of GMC's tailgate on the Chevy model was a matter of time, especially since the two products are fundamentally identical. With this change, one of the advantages the Sierra enjoyed over its near-twin has disappeared, though GMC’s truck still has an extra ace up its sleeve: the CarbonPro carbon fiber body.

Steps on the tailgate of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado
Photo: Chevrolet
Steps on the tailgate of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado

As far as towing is concerned, the biggest news is that the 2.7L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and the 3.0L Duramax 6-cylinder diesel engine will offer increased towing capacity for 2021. Some variants of the 2.7L model see their capacity increased by 2,500 lb; in the case of the diesel variant, the gain is 1,900 lb has been recorded.

"Chevrolet is confident these engines meet or exceed most trailering needs. Additional testing and validation revealed the 2.7L Turbo possesses better-than-expected cooling performance, while the 3.0L Duramax improvements are attributed to the better-than-expected rear axle durability."

- Chevrolet

To make its 2021 Silverado model even more attractive, Chevrolet has added a trailer length indicator to its lane change camera, giving drivers a better idea of how much space they will need to fit into traffic. Also new is a new alert system that tracks the angle of the trailer relative to the truck and warns drivers if they are in danger of jackknifing. A new load floor view with hitch guidance is another of the changes coming for 2021.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado, rear
Photo: Chevrolet
2021 Chevrolet Silverado, rear
2021 Chevrolet Silverado, Multi-Flex tailgate
Photo: Chevrolet
2021 Chevrolet Silverado, Multi-Flex tailgate
2021 Chevrolet Silverado, Multi-Flex tailgate with load
Photo: Chevrolet
2021 Chevrolet Silverado, Multi-Flex tailgate with load

