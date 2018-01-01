Subaru has unveiled the modifications coming to the 2021 Crosstrek. The SUV, which was last redesigned in 2018, is arriving at the traditional mid-point check-in for the current generation. So how major are the changes?

Aesthetically, the front grille has been reworked and the wheels redesigned. Above all, a new Outdoor version is added to the catalogue. We saw this trim introduced for the first time with the new-generation Outback launched last September.

The best news regarding this new version is that it’s powered by a beefier engine, namely a 2.5L, direct-injection 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. From what we understand, this powerplant will also be offered on other versions of the model. For those who found the 152-hp output of the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine a bit anemic – and there are many of you – this is great news indeed.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

The new Outdoor trim will make itself distinct via styling elements like rear-view mirror caps, logos and a shark-fin-shaped antenna in rifle gray metallic. Exclusive rocker panels, 17-inch grey wheels and a Plasma Yellow Pearl colour unique to the model will also be featured. On board, you'll also find the same yellow on trim and stitching. The seats are covered with a soft fabric intended to be more weather-resistant.

This new variant thus joins the seven trims already available: Convenience, Convenience with Eyesight, Touring, Touring with Eyesight, Sport, Sport with Eyesight and Limited.

Photo: Subaru 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport, profile

The Eyesight Safety Package includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, as well as Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure Prevention; Lead Vehicle Start Alert; Auto Start-Stop; and SI-Drive.

We'll have more details regarding the 2021 Crosstrek when we get our hands on it for a full test drive. At the moment, the model is not yet present in the configuration tool on the Subaru Canada website, but we expect it will appear there soon.