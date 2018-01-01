Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Upgrades Include an Outdoor Variant

Subaru has unveiled the modifications coming to the 2021 Crosstrek. The SUV, which was last redesigned in 2018, is arriving at the traditional mid-point check-in for the current generation. So how major are the changes?

Aesthetically, the front grille has been reworked and the wheels redesigned. Above all, a new Outdoor version is added to the catalogue. We saw this trim introduced for the first time with the new-generation Outback launched last September.

The best news regarding this new version is that it’s powered by a beefier engine, namely a 2.5L, direct-injection 4-cylinder good for 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. From what we understand, this powerplant will also be offered on other versions of the model. For those who found the 152-hp output of the 2.0L 4-cylinder engine a bit anemic – and there are many of you – this is great news indeed.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited
Photo: Subaru
The new Outdoor trim will make itself distinct via styling elements like rear-view mirror caps, logos and a shark-fin-shaped antenna in rifle gray metallic. Exclusive rocker panels, 17-inch grey wheels and a Plasma Yellow Pearl colour unique to the model will also be featured. On board, you'll also find the same yellow on trim and stitching. The seats are covered with a soft fabric intended to be more weather-resistant.

This new variant thus joins the seven trims already available: Convenience, Convenience with Eyesight, Touring, Touring with Eyesight, Sport, Sport with Eyesight and Limited.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport, profile
Photo: Subaru
The Eyesight Safety Package includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, as well as Automatic Pre-Collision Braking; Pre-Collision Throttle Management; Lane Departure Prevention; Lead Vehicle Start Alert; Auto Start-Stop; and SI-Drive.

We'll have more details regarding the 2021 Crosstrek when we get our hands on it for a full test drive. At the moment, the model is not yet present in the configuration tool on the Subaru Canada website, but we expect it will appear there soon.

Photos:Subaru
2021 Subaru Crosstrek pictures
