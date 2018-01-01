Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to Cost $116,240 in Canada

We learned a few weeks ago of Dodge's plans for the 2021 model-year, and one of the tidbits we learned was the introduction, for one year only, of a Hellcat version of the Durango.

No pricing was revealed at the time, but it was predictable that FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) wouldn’t be apt to give it away. We now know the cost of admission for the Hellcat: FCA has announced that it will be offered at $116,240 in Canada. The good news? Transportation and preparation costs are included in this eye-watering total.

Under the hood, the variant will benefit from the company’s 6.2L supercharged V8, a beast that will offer the SUV a ridiculous 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. This orgy of power will allow the model to clear 0-96 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach quarter mileage in 11.5 seconds. Top speed is a staggering 290 km/h.

An 8-speed automatic transmission will be used to handle delivery of all that awesome power to the wheels.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, front grille, badging
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, front grille, badging

Canadian dealers will be accepting orders for the Durango SRT Hellcat starting this fall. Deliveries are expected to begin early next year.

"Nowhere but Dodge can you find an SUV that can tow more or hauling more with a faster quarter-time than the Durango SRT Hellcat," said Tim Kuniskis, FCA's North American head of cars, in a statement.

If the Hellcat – or its price tag – is too much for you, the Dodge Durango is also available in SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel and SRT models.

The SXT variant is available starting at $49,390, while the SRT 392 variant is available starting at $77,890. In between, the GT model will sell for $54,390 and the R/T version for $63,290, while the Citadel variant will require a $62,390 outlay. These prices also include shipping and preparation costs.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters rear
Photo: Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters rear
Photos:Dodge
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat pictures
