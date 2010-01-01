Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Makes Surprise Return for 2023

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, front
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, front

When Dodge announced a 710-hp SRT Hellcat version of its 2021 Durango SUV, it was only for one year. The reason was simple: the model would not be able to meet the stricter emissions standards in effect for 2022.

Initial production was announced at 2,000 units and then increased to 3,000 due to demand. Dodge even tookV8 engines meant for other models so it could meet that demand for the unique Durango. Initially, it was to be built only over a six-month period.

In 2022, Dodge moved on. Except that now, the automaker says the Durango SRT Hellcat is returning for 2023. What happened?

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, profile
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, profile

Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff explained to Motor Authority that the engineering team “improved the fuel system to meet LEVIII zero evaporative emissions, which are required for the 2023 model year and beyond.”

To this end, the team made mechanical changes to the fuel tank, refueling system and carbon canister, which basically has the job of collecting gasoline vapors and returning them to the engine.

What remains mysterious in all of this is that with other models served by the same mechanics (Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger and Ram 1500 TRX), the system has remained consistent.

But hey, fans of this type of model can rejoice, because it's coming back for 2023... and maybe more. Those who bought a 2021 edition hoping to see its value rise due to its limited run might be less overjoyed at the news, however.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters front
Photo: Dodge
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, three-quarters front

As for the model itself, sure, it offers extreme power and uncommon thrills, but frankly, it's about as necessary as central heating has been this summer. Dodge is playing its last cards with powerful gasoline engines before going all-electric. We can only hope the American automaker will treat electrification with as much passion - it could give us some very interesting vehicles.

We'll find out next year, because the first e-muscle car is expected to be launched in 2024 by Dodge.

