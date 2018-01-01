When Dodge announced that it would offer an SRT Hellcat version of its Durango SUV for 2021, the Stellantis Group division said that production would be limited to 2,000 units. However, demand was so strong that many would-be buyers missed out, and so the company decided to add models to its production.

When Dodge announced the added production, it did not specify how many more would be built. Thr automaker said only that it would take some of the 6.2L V8 Hellcat engines planned for other vehicles and redirect them under the hood of the editions being added to production.

A new report by Muscle Cars & Trucks reveals that another 1,000 Durango SRT Hellcats will be assembled in June, bringing the production run of this 2021-only model to 3,000 units. Recall that Dodge explained at the time of the vehicle’s presentation that, due to stricter environmental standards next year, the product will not be offered in 2022.

Photo: Dodge 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, SRT badging

In terms of performance, the Durango Hellcat's 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque allow it to barrel from 0-97 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, which is amazing for an SUV that weighs over 2,500 kg. However, thanks to a track-tuned chassis, Bilstein shocks and Pirelli P Zero tires, among others, the performance level is more than impressive.

And with only 3000 units being made, it’s also clear this will be a collector's vehicle. As mentioned, it will only be available in 2021. Plus, in 10 or 15 years, we may not see this type of vehicle on the market anymore.