It was predictable, yet it’s still kind of stunning : Every one of the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat produced has been snapped up by buyers. This new overactive variant is being offered in limited quantity, and only for the 2021 model-year.

Dodge announced today it’s slamming the door on new orders for the super-powerful SUV. Production had been limited to 2,000 units, and while a few of them are said to still be out there as models earmarked for individual dealers, good luck finding them, from the sounds of it.

That production run might seem small, but it’s already bigger than what Dodge had planned at the start. When the model was first presented, Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis said that, while he didn’t have an exact figure to give regarding the anticipated production run, it was going to be lower than 2,000.

And as mentioned, it’s 2021-and-done for this version; there will be no 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2022. It isn’t that Dodge wouldn’t be happy to produce it next year – this is proving to be an excellent cash cow after all. Rather, it can’t product it. Why? Because in 2022, the model will not adhere to new emissions standards coming into effect.

This of course makes the 2,000 units produced for this year all the more valuable.

Photo: Dodge 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, badging

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is powered by 6.2L supercharged V8 engine developing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque, in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The hulking beast takes all of 3.5 seconds to go from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h), which is pretty astounding for an SUV.

Pricing for this Durango variant was set at $116,240 CAD… more than double the $43,000 starting price attached to the base model. Buyers were, obviously, undeterred.