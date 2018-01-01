Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ford Shows Front Grille of Future F-150 Electric Truck

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We know that Ford is preparing an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. We also know that we'll have to be patient, because the model won’t be ready before 2022, which is when the automaker hopes to begin production of the EV.

In the meantime, get ready for a steady drip-drip-drip of teasers and information. Like, for instance, this blurred image that gives us a glimpse of what the model's front grille will look like. It shows the EV will adopt a different demeanour than the other models in the lineup. We see a thick strip of LEDs that gives the impression of looking at a table from the side. The strip surrounds the headlights and the grille. The position lights appear smaller than those on the gasoline and diesel models and the grille has new features that seem to offer a 3D effect.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The Ford F-150 Electric will be powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) connected to a lithium-ion battery pack. It’s likely to be the fastest truck ever offered by Ford, which is interesting news considering that the next-generation Raptor will get a supercharged 5.2L V8 engine with power ranging from 725 to 750 hp. It will also offer a generous cargo bed, as well as competitive towing and payload capabilities.

Ford is injecting $700 million into its Red Dearborn, Michigan, plant to prepare it for assembly of the electric F-150. If production begins on schedule in mid-2022, that means the truck will arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model in the fall of 2022, or slightly earlier. When it does debut, it will compete with the Rivian R1T, the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla's Cybertruck and a future Chevrolet truck. There will certainly be others, including the Badger model from Nikola.

You May Also Like

Ford Says F-150 and Transit Will Go Electric Within Two Years

Ford Says F-150 and Transit Will Go Electric Within Two Y...

Ford has confirmed it will deliver an electric F-150 and an electric Transit van within the next two years. The company had up to now given no timeline regar...

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s Electric F-150 Will Debut in 2021

Ford’s first all-electric vehicle will be an SUV inspired by the Mustang. We now have confirmation of what the second will be. After that first model, called...

A Ford SUV Based on the Rivian R1S?

A Ford SUV Based on the Rivian R1S?

Contrary to what rumours had been pointing to, an electric F-150 pickup might not be first fully electrified product Ford comes out with. Rather, it appears ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Mitsubishi Gives First Glimpse of 2022 Eclips...
Article
2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo
Mazda Confirms Turbo Engine for the CX-30
Article
Volkswagen Taos
Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Name...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Future Compact SUV From Volkswagen To Be Named Taos
Future Compact SUV From Volks...
Video
Low Bridge Opens Up Tops of Train Cars Like Sardine Cans, Destroys New Vehicles Within
Low Bridge Opens Up Tops of T...
Video
Nissan Unveils Z Proto, and Hope Is Reborn
Nissan Unveils Z Proto, and H...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 