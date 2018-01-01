We know that Ford is preparing an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. We also know that we'll have to be patient, because the model won’t be ready before 2022, which is when the automaker hopes to begin production of the EV.

In the meantime, get ready for a steady drip-drip-drip of teasers and information. Like, for instance, this blurred image that gives us a glimpse of what the model's front grille will look like. It shows the EV will adopt a different demeanour than the other models in the lineup. We see a thick strip of LEDs that gives the impression of looking at a table from the side. The strip surrounds the headlights and the grille. The position lights appear smaller than those on the gasoline and diesel models and the grille has new features that seem to offer a 3D effect.

The Ford F-150 Electric will be powered by a pair of electric motors (one per axle) connected to a lithium-ion battery pack. It’s likely to be the fastest truck ever offered by Ford, which is interesting news considering that the next-generation Raptor will get a supercharged 5.2L V8 engine with power ranging from 725 to 750 hp. It will also offer a generous cargo bed, as well as competitive towing and payload capabilities.

Ford is injecting $700 million into its Red Dearborn, Michigan, plant to prepare it for assembly of the electric F-150. If production begins on schedule in mid-2022, that means the truck will arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model in the fall of 2022, or slightly earlier. When it does debut, it will compete with the Rivian R1T, the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla's Cybertruck and a future Chevrolet truck. There will certainly be others, including the Badger model from Nikola.