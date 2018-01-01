Next week Wednesday, on June 25, the new-generation 2021 Ford F-150 pickup will be officially unveiled online by its maker. As per tradition, Ford is now setting about whetting the appetites of consumers by unveiling the first official image of its cash-cow model.

We say official, because of course camouflaged versions have been seen on the road on numerous occasions in recent months. With less than a week to go before the launch, a first peek straight from the official source arrives right on schedule.

The image shows massive LED headlights that, when turned on, create the outline of a rectangle. The upper lines frame the headlights and extend into the grille, while the lower bars highlight the fog lights.

For the rest, there are no surprises compared to what we've seen in spy shots. The model features a wide hood with sculpted sides, vertical headlights and rectangular mirrors. Its design is more of an evolution than a revolution, though Ford is hinting at significant changes beneath the outer shell.

Information leaked out over the past few months indicate that the new F-150 comes with a much larger screen for the multimedia system, an all-digital dashboard and a seat that can be transformed into a flat bed for the front passenger, as well as an onboard generator capable of powering tools and electronic devices. The list of driving aids will also include new features.

As for the powertrain, the F-150 will be launched with the well-known V6 and V8 engines: a 2.7L twin-turbo V6, a 3L turbodiesel V6 and a 5L V8. Rear-wheel drive and a 10-speed automatic transmission will be standard, but most certainly four-wheel drive will be the preferred choice, especially here in Canada.

Ford has confirmed that hybrid and plug-in electric variants will join the lineup a little later in the production cycle. At the other end of the spectrum, the powerful Raptor version will return with its thundering V8.

Ford will introduce the next-generation F-150 online on June 25, more precisely at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Production is set to begin in September, with the first units arriving at dealerships in the fall. The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 38 years and is extremely profitable, to say the least. This of course makes it is one of the most important launches of 2020.

For Ford, the model is a cornerstone of its lineup and its importance can’t be overstated. And consider this: it will reach dealerships right around the same time as the new Mustang Mach-E and Bronco models. We think Ford dealers can expect a lot of traffic when that happens… along with a collective exhale at Ford HQ after a tough year.