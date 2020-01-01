Genesis made two important announcements yesterday. First, Hyundai's luxury brand announced that its customers can as of now go through the company's website to make a reservation with deposit to be among the first owners of the 2021 Genesis G80.

The Genesis G80 is getting some notable improvements for the new model-year, particularly in terms of styling. The first Canadian deliveries will take place in the second half of this year.

The G70

The firm also unveiled Canadian pricing of the next edition of its sport sedan, the 2021 Genesis G70. The car will be available starting at $43,000 and, as is the case with all the brand's models, transportation and preparation costs are included, as are Genesis valet parking, regular maintenance, Genesis Connected Services and road map updates, all for a period of 5 years or 100,000 kilometres.

Quite frankly, add up everything included in that offer and it merits serious consideration.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis G70

And, in a reflection of the current realities imposed by the pandemic, the 2021 Genesis G70 can also be ordered online – though it will require a bit of homework, since a total of six variants are available. Four of those are equipped with the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder (252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque), and two with the 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 (365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque).

Here's what the offer looks like:

2021 Genesis G70 Version Drivetrain Transmission Price G70 2.0T Advanced AWD A8 $43,000 G70 2.0T Sport RWD M6 $45,500 G70 2.0T Elite AWD A8 $47,000 G70 2.0T Prestige AWD A8 $52,000 G70 3.3T Prestige AWD A8 $56,000 G70 3.3T Sport AWD A8 $58,000

*Les données en caractères gras indiquent une amélioration pour l’année-modèle 2021.



De plus, pour 2021, Genesis a annoncé que les phares de tous ses véhicules seraient désormais à DEL, et ce, en équipement de série. Ce n’était pas le cas avec certaines déclinaisons de base.

Du coup, ce geste permet à Genesis de devenir la première marque automobile au Canada à voir toutes les variantes de tous ses modèles obtenir la cote Meilleur Choix de Sécurité+ de l’IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) ».

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis G80, front