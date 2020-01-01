Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Genesis Opens Order Books for 2021 G80, Announces Pricing for 2021 G70

Genesis made two important announcements yesterday. First, Hyundai's luxury brand announced that its customers can as of now go through the company's website to make a reservation with deposit to be among the first owners of the 2021 Genesis G80.

The Genesis G80 is getting some notable improvements for the new model-year, particularly in terms of styling. The first Canadian deliveries will take place in the second half of this year.

The G70
The firm also unveiled Canadian pricing of the next edition of its sport sedan, the 2021 Genesis G70. The car will be available starting at $43,000 and, as is the case with all the brand's models, transportation and preparation costs are included, as are Genesis valet parking, regular maintenance, Genesis Connected Services and road map updates, all for a period of 5 years or 100,000 kilometres.

Quite frankly, add up everything included in that offer and it merits serious consideration.

2021 Genesis G70
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis G70

And, in a reflection of the current realities imposed by the pandemic, the 2021 Genesis G70 can also be ordered online – though it will require a bit of homework, since a total of six variants are available. Four of those are equipped with the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder (252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque), and two with the 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 (365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque).

Here's what the offer looks like:

2021 Genesis G70   
VersionDrivetrainTransmissionPrice
G70 2.0T AdvancedAWDA8$43,000
G70 2.0T SportRWDM6$45,500
G70 2.0T EliteAWDA8$47,000
G70 2.0T PrestigeAWDA8$52,000
G70 3.3T PrestigeAWDA8$56,000
G70 3.3T SportAWDA8$58,000

2021 Genesis G80, front
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis G80, front
2021 Genesis G80, profile
Photo: Genesis
2021 Genesis G80, profile

