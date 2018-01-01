Genesis Motors Canada has announced pricing for the revised 2021 Genesis G80 sedan. The middle child of the luxury brand’s sedan lineup will be offered starting at $66,000 CAD. This will get buyers the 2.5T Advanced edition of the model.

The only other version available to Canadian consumers will be the 3.5T Prestige, which starts at $76,000.

The first variant runs on a 2.5L inline-4 turbocharged engine generating 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. For $10,000 more, the G80 3.5T Prestige benefits from a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine, good for 375 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Both models come with an all-wheel drive configuration and send power to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

A few weeks back, Genesis divulged pricing and trim details for the 2021 G70 compact sedan, and in that case it is possible to get rear-wheel drive configuration and even a manual gearbox if desired, but not so here. This is a mighty simplified product offering with just the two choices.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis G80, front

As usual with Genesis, the strategy is to make the G80 well-equipped out of the box for the price. The company thus promises no additional fees, and that means no-charge scheduled maintenance for five years and Genesis at Home services. The car also comes with a full suite of driver assistance and safety features, head-up display, premium 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, 14.5-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Surround View Monitor, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, panoramic sunroof and more as standard equipment.

The Prestige version adds a large 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, remote smart parking assist, Nappa leather upholstery with a driver’s massage seat, open-pore natural wood garnishes, an electronically-controlled suspension with road preview and distinct 20-inch alloy wheels incorporating the signature G-Matrix pattern.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis G80, three-quarters front

The 2021 G80 has been restyled both outside and in, with the long hood remaining in place but now wider and lower for a more-athletic stance. Also present are recent Genesis signatures like the grille, the Kammback aerodynamic approach to the rear and the layout of the four headlights and lights. The interior looks set to hew closely to what was revealed for the upcoming GV80 SUV, the first utility model from the luxury brand.

The new 2021 Genesis G80 sedan can be ordered online as of now. Deliveries are expected to get underway this coming fall.

Photo: Genesis 2021 Genesis G80, three-quarters front