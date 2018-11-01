Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Sells out in Canada in … 4 Minutes

The new 2021 Honda Civic Type R is, according to its maker, faster than before. Fittingly, then, when Honda Canada put up for pre-orders a limited edition of the 2021 edition, the 100 units being made available were snapped up fast.

How fast? It took all of four minutes for interested buyers to order their Type R limited edition on the auto company’s website last week.

The special edition Type R incorporates all the updates made to the model for the 2020 model-year, plus additional improvements designed to ensure that those 100 units will be road-legal when they’re delivered to their eager new owners.

2021 Honda Civic Type R limited edition, profile
Photo: Honda
Specifically, the limited edition differs from the regular edition via its BBS-made light-aluminum alloy wheels, lighter overall weight (thanks to the reduction in noise-reduction materials) and special high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport CUP2 track tires.

Exclusive to it as well is a special exterior colour, Phoenix Yellow, which pays tribute to Type R models of the past. The car is also decked in contrasting glossy black elements on the roof, side mirrors hood vent and chrome Civic badge on the hatch. Obviously, as pre any self-respecting limited edition, a numbered serial plate is included.

2021 Honda Civic Type R limited edition, front
Photo: Honda
Otherwise, this flashy Type R special edition makes use of the same 2.0L direct-injection turbocharged 4-cylinder engine as the regular Type R, with output pegged here at 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. Performance parameters can be adjusted by switching between Comfort, Sport and +R drive modes.

Buyers placing a reservation for the model online were required to fork over $1,000 as proof of their commitment. Actual pricing for the limited edition has not been announced yet.

2021 Honda Civic Type R limiited edition, three-quarters front
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R limiited edition, wheel, headlight
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R limiited edition, from above
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R limiited edition, brake
Photo: Honda
2021 Honda Civic Type R limiited edition, badge
Photo: Honda
