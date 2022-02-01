Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
2023 Honda Civic Type R, three-quarters rear
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R, three-quarters rear

More than a year after the unveiling of the 11th-generation Civic, Honda finally completes the portrait with the presentation of the high-performance version of the model, the Type R. After the regular versions and the Si variant, the Civic range is now complete.

The catch is that it's not that big of a surprise, as we've seen versions of the model in testing. What's more, based on what was done with the other variants, we had a good idea of the direction Honda was going to take with its performance variant.

Still, this was an official debut. For sure, much remains to be divulged, including the price range and another bit of information that is pretty central for a performance model: its powertrain and output.

For this second North American edition, the 2023 Civic Type R has been extensively tested, to the point of recently setting a new track record for a front-wheel drive production car at Japan's Suzuka Circuit, home of a Formula 1 race.

This is the best performing Civic Type in history. And how did Honda manage that? For one thing, the new Type R benefits from a lighter body and increased rigidity, which improves its stability at high speeds. The model responds better than ever to its driver's commands, says Honda. In addition, the suspension elements and steering offer an even greater level of precision than before.

Considering how precise the outgoing model is to drive, this sounds promising. The car was tested on the famous Nürburgring race track in Germany, so it's ready for the road AND the track.

Mechanically, it will still be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that will work exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox that has also been updated and upgraded. The engine speed synchronization system will still be present during downshifts.

The disappointment today is that Honda didn't share details regarding the power of the engine. We can guess that it will be more than the 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque of the current edition, but we're still waiting.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Honda Civic Type R, three-quarters front
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R, three-quarters front

The styling
Aesthetically, the shared images speak for themselves. Compared to the previous model, the new Type R is longer, lower and wider. The aerodynamics have been improved to provide more downforce. Reducing the drag coefficient was another priority. There are also wider tires and a unique rear signature of three tailpipes, as well as a redesigned spoiler and a new rear diffuser.

The Civic Type R will be available in five different colours: Historic Championship White, Rally Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Gray Pearl.

2023 Honda Civic Type R, interior
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R, interior

Inside
Inside, this is basically an upgraded version the regular Civic, but there are signature elements exclusive to the Type R, for example suede upholstery that limits body slide when pushing the car hard. The model number plate, which was found on the console with the previous model, is visible on the dashboard.

A data logger (Honda LogR) provides real-time information on the work of the mechanics and the behaviour of the vehicle based on drivers' actions. Other key features include a stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos.

The 2023 Civic Type R is scheduled to debut in the fall, at which time pricing will be shared for the Canadian market, along with other details including standard and optional equipment, engine capabilities, fuel consumption ratings and more.

2023 Honda Civic Type R, back end
Photo: Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R, back end
Photos:Honda
2023 Honda Civic Type R pictures
See the complete Gallery

You May Also Like

The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According to Parents Magazine

The Top 25 Family Vehicles in 2022, According to Parents ...

Parents magazine recently came up with its new list of the best family vehicles in 2022. Auto123.com looks at the magazine’s choices for the 25 finest people...

Honda Plans More Hybrid Variants, Including of the Civic

Honda Plans More Hybrid Variants, Including of the Civic

Honda says it will focus on offering more hybrid variants of its core models in the next few years to help in its transition to electric models. The plan inc...

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Review: Is the Reign Over?

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Review: Is the Reign Over?

Getting behind the wheel of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, we knew the experience would be enjoyable. However, there’s less joy to be had for consumers who ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Tesla Produces Two Millionth Vehicle at Fremo...
Article
The 2024 Honda Accord (patent image)
2024 Honda Accord: A First Look at the Design...
Article
Ford Escape PHEV
New Ford Recall Targets Maverick and Escape, ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 