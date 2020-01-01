Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid revealed in new images

On March 17th, Hyundai presented the 2021 version of its Elantra model. The new generation is very aggressively styled - a way to counter, if possible, the ongoing stampede towards SUVs.

However, another detail that could convince some buyers is the availability of a hybrid variant. Although it was mentioned during the March virtual presentation, no photos were released... until now.

The Korean automaker has now shared photos of the hybrid-powered variant online. In almost every respect, it is virtually a carbon copy of the gasoline-only model. One of the few elements distinguishing this version is the "hybrid" logo on the right rear of the trunk lid. The lower rear apron is also slightly different conceptually.

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai has also revised the layout of the digital instrument panel to inform the driver of its "green" driving performance, all thanks to an Eco gauge. Like most hybrids, a diagram of the power delivered and recovered by the car is also displayed on the multimedia system screen.

Fuel consumption figures for this hybrid variant have not yet been shared, but it's estimated that the average is around 4.7L/100 km. The car is powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, which is assisted by an electric motor. Combined horsepower is 139 and torque is 195 lb-ft; it’s combined with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

Unlike the new Sonata Hybrid, the Elantra will not be equipped with a power-generating sunroof. The gains made with this element remain marginal, about three kilometres a day when the car is parked in the sun.

In principle, the first Elantra variants are expected to show up at dealerships this fall. For now, Hyundai hasn't yet announced any modifications to its launch schedule, but with the coronavirus pandemic raging, things could change quickly.

Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

