A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai unveiled this week a new eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission for its 2021 Veloster N. The new unit will, the company promises, take the model's performance to another level.

The transmission, to be called N DCT, is equipped with electronic dual-clutch actuators. The company promises that this feature will not only improve comfort, but also fuel economy and driving pleasure. According to Hyundai, “Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications.”

With this new transmission, the firm wants to combine the experience of the mechanical gearbox with the advantages of the automatic transmission. In terms of performance, the company promises a time of 5.6 seconds for 0-100 km/h acceleration for a Veloster N equipped with the new component.

Hyundai adds that its N DCT transmission “comes with video game-like features that enhance driving fun. N Grin Shift (NGS) increases torque by 7 percent from 36.0 to 38.5kgf-m by allowing turbocharger overboost and maximizes transmission response for 20 seconds – performance that is certain to induce “driver grin”. Additionally, N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90% of throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting.”

Hyundai Veloster N 2021, intérieur
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Veloster N 2021, intérieur

The gearbox also benefits from a function called N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that "discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance.”

The parameters of the new transmission can be set by drivers via the car’s multimedia system screen.

Hyundai has made other improvements to the Veloster N to push performance to another level. These include engine-speed adjustments, both to save brakes on descents and to enhance performance on the track.
 
The next Veloster N will also benefit from the safety features included in Hyundai's SmartSense system, and on board, buyers will be able to opt for new enveloping sport seats, ideal for sporty driving. These will even feature an illuminated logo.
 
All of this constitutes great news for the future of the model. Our first contact with the Veloster N last summer was very positive experience, and no doubt the improvements made to the model can only improve its capabilities. We’ll be better placed to confirm that on testing the model.  

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N will first be offered to consumers in South Korea later this month. It will then move on to other markets, including Canada.

