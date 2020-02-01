Tired of winter? Here's news that heralds the arrival of spring: the return of the Islander version of the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the introduction of a Renegade Islander. The moniker was first used in 1988, and it obviously evokes summer, sand and sun and the beach. Specifically, the models get a unique paint finish, special sports features, and styling that is definitely more suited to summer than winter.

The Wrangler Islander is built from the Sport S variant, and features 17-inch Rubicon silver aluminum wheels, a logo on the hood and a three-piece white hardtop. In addition, buyers have a choice of 10 colours.

The model is available as a two-door or four-door model (Unlimited). It also features black cloth front seats with a white ceramic intermediate side support and an Islander logo embroidered with contrasting surf blue stitching. A 7-inch touchscreen with Uconnect4 and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard. The optional Mopar Islander Plus package adds front and rear grab handles, cargo area bin liner, hardtop sunroof and Tiki Bob spare tire cover.

Photo: Jeep 2021 Jeep Renegade Islander

The new Renegade Islander, based on the North 4x4 version, has many similar cosmetic features, including stickers, an optional white roof and a personalized interior. The Renegade Islander has slightly larger 19-inch wheels, but offers fewer colour choices. In fact, there are only four options available: Bikini, Jetset Blue, Glacier and Omaha Orange.

As for pricing, the 2021 Wrangler Islander can be had for $42,715 in a two-door version and $46,565 in a four-door configuration. The Renegade Islander is priced at $34,140. In both cases, prices exclude $1,895 for freight and preparation.