On Monday morning, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, announced the opening of an investigation that could impact 781,459 Jeep vehicles. This follows incidents reporting fires occurring while the vehicle's engine is switched off. Models affected include 2021-2023 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators.

Worrying reports of under-hood fires

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has received a number of worrying reports. Among the reports received, there has been one death, one injury and multiple reports of fires occurring in the engine compartment. Significantly, these incidents occurred even when the vehicle is in the full stop position, with the ignition off.

Investigation seeks to identify the source of the problem

The ODI says its preliminary inquiry will seek to determine the scale, frequency and root causes of the fires. The potential consequences for the safety of users of these vehicles are also at the forefront of officials' minds. This could lead to massive recalls if necessary.