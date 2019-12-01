We reported just yesterday that the next-generation 2021 Kia Sorento will get its official unveiling next February 17. We also predicted teaser images, though for us that meant official ones from the manufacturer. Now, however, a few images of the new Sorento without camouflage have surfaced online, courtesy an Instagram account.

These images represent by far the most revealing views to date of the redesigned SUV. They show the front and rear ends of the vehicle, as well as the dashboard.

In front, the U-shaped grille is typical of recent-vintage Kias, and the headlights get chrome framing. The two-bar vertical lights give the back end a distinctive look, meanwhile. We can also discern that the general shape and dimensions are on par with those of the current Sorento.

Inside the changes appear to be more significant. Most prominently, we note a large touchscreen on the dash, a digital data screen in front of the driver and aggressively designed climate control vents. We don’t know from these images if the Sorento will once again offer three rows of seats, not an automatic since there’s now the Telluride in the lineup to play the role of big-family hauler.

Kia has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will be part of the mix, though we don’t know at this point if such a Sorento will be offered in North America, or if it is, when. Expect more detailed info soon - the launch is in three weeks.