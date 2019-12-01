Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Images Surface of the 2021 Kia Sorento Without Camouflage

We reported just yesterday that the next-generation 2021 Kia Sorento will get its official unveiling next February 17. We also predicted teaser images, though for us that meant official ones from the manufacturer. Now, however, a few images of the new Sorento without camouflage have surfaced online, courtesy an Instagram account.

These images represent by far the most revealing views to date of the redesigned SUV. They show the front and rear ends of the vehicle, as well as the dashboard.

In front, the U-shaped grille is typical of recent-vintage Kias, and the headlights get chrome framing. The two-bar vertical lights give the back end a distinctive look, meanwhile. We can also discern that the general shape and dimensions are on par with those of the current Sorento.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Inside the changes appear to be more significant. Most prominently, we note a large touchscreen on the dash, a digital data screen in front of the driver and aggressively designed climate control vents. We don’t know from these images if the Sorento will once again offer three rows of seats, not an automatic since there’s now the Telluride in the lineup to play the role of big-family hauler.

Kia has confirmed that a plug-in hybrid version will be part of the mix, though we don’t know at this point if such a Sorento will be offered in North America, or if it is, when. Expect more detailed info soon - the launch is in three weeks.

You May Also Like

2021 Kia Sorento to Get World Premiere on February 17

2021 Kia Sorento to Get World Premiere on February 17

Kia will be showcasing the next generation of its Sorento SUV at a world premiere event in South Korea on February 17th. The SUV promises to be more refined ...

Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions

Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions

Kia has confirmed that the next-generation Sorento SUV will be available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. However, as is often the case, we don’t yet k...

Fuel Consumption Figures for Kia Seltos Announced

Fuel Consumption Figures for Kia Seltos Announced

Official U.S. fuel consumption figures have been divulged for the upcoming 2021 Kia Seltos. We won’t call them miraculous, but we won’t say they’re terrible ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Super Cruise: Cadillacs Will Be Able to Chang...
Article
Feet on the dashboard? Think Twice!
Article
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Hyundai Canada announces pricing for the 2020...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 