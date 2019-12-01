Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2021 Kia Sorento to Get World Premiere on February 17

The Kia Sorento that we see on Canadian roads made its debut in our market for the 2016 model-year. Now, in under a month, Kia will put on the global premiere of the fourth-generation Sorento. However, that won’t happen at the Chicago Auto Show taking place in February, even though that event is renowned for its big SUV and truck reveals.

Instead, Kia has decided to unveil it at a stand-alone event taking place in South Korea. We’ve seen this before, as sister brand Hyundai for example recently presented the GV80, the first SUV from its Genesis luxury division, all by its lonesome. The announced date for the next-gen Sorento’s premiere is February 17, which will coincide with Kia in South Korea starting to take orders on the SUV.

Interestingly, the Mohave (aka Borrego) is still available in that market. Last year, Kia proceeded with a second (fairly comprehensive complete) redesign of that ladder-chassis SUV model, which has been around since 2008. To some extent, the Sorento and the Mohave overlap in the carmaker’s lineup, but the former, more chiseled and sophisticated in appearance, is more focused on luxury while the latter is more oriented towards the off-road experience and sports a more rugged, squared-off look.

Auto123 launches Shopicar!  All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2019 Kia Mohave
Photo: Kia
2019 Kia Mohave

Kia has already confirmed that the next Sorento will be available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, configurations that could be followed at some point by a fuel cell (hydrogen) variant. The North American version is expected to be launched before the end of this year as a 2021 model. However, it will likely be some time before we can take advantage of the electrified variants.

In the meantime, the global reveal is scheduled for three weeks from now. Before then, don’t be surprised if the company drops a few teaser images to whet our appetites.

You May Also Like

Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions

Next Kia Sorento to get electrified versions

Kia has confirmed that the next-generation Sorento SUV will be available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. However, as is often the case, we don’t yet k...

More details About the Genesis GV80 SUV After it Premieres in South Korea

More details About the Genesis GV80 SUV After it Premiere...

Genesis has unveiled its GV80 in South Korea. The premiere of the long-awaited SUV gives us more fodder regarding its technical specifications, notably the e...

Fuel Consumption Figures for Kia Seltos Announced

Fuel Consumption Figures for Kia Seltos Announced

Official U.S. fuel consumption figures have been divulged for the upcoming 2021 Kia Seltos. We won’t call them miraculous, but we won’t say they’re terrible ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-door
2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-door Review : Th...
Review
2020 Volvo XC90 T8
An All-Electric Version Planned for the Next-...
Article
A New Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Gen...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia to Help the Homeless at Super Bowl LIV
Kia to Help the Homeless at S...
Video
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 